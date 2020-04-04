Democrats criticize Trump’s decision to kill IG Night

Democrats on Friday reacted furiously to President Trump’s decision to fire the inspector general of the intelligence community who informed Congress of the complaint of whistleblowing in Ukraine.

“Trump’s decision to fire ICIG Michael Atkinson is another blatant attempt to drain the independence of the intelligence community and respond to those who dare to speak out against the president’s wrongdoings,” said representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif. ., Who chairs the House. Intelligence Committee.

Trump informed the Senate and House intelligence committees in a letter that he was withdrawing Atkinson, effective in 30 days.

“As is the case with other positions where, as president, I have the power to appoint, on the advice and with the consent of the Senate, it is essential that I have full confidence in the persons appointed as inspectors. generals, “Trump said in the letter. “This is no longer the case with this Inspector General.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Accused Trump of firing people “for telling the truth”.

“Michael Atkinson is a man of integrity who has served our nation for almost two decades. Being fired for having the courage to tell the truth to power makes him a patriot, “Schumer said in a statement.

Atkinson’s role in the Ukrainian controversy, which quickly spread to a recall investigation and possible Senate trial – culminating in the acquittal of Trump – began in August.

Atkinson received a complaint from the as yet unidentified whistleblower regarding Trump’s July 25 appeal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Trump urged Zelensky to “examine” the allegations of Ukrainian interference in 2016, as well as the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the country.

Democrats have alleged that Trump’s actions represented “consideration” for political investigations in exchange for the release of military aid – an accusation that Trump has denied. The Chamber would dismiss him on two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In letters to lawmakers after receiving the complaint in August, Atkinson said he thought the complaint was “urgent” and “credible”. But the acting director of national intelligence at the time, Joseph Maguire, said he didn’t believe it met the definition of “urgent.”

Trump finally released a copy of the complaint, as well as a partial transcript of the July 25 appeal.

Chamber Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday called the dismissal of Atkinson “shameful” and “brazen act against a patriotic official who has honorably fulfilled his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security, such as the require the law and his oath. “

“This latest act of reprisal against the intelligence community threatens to have a deterrent effect on all those who want to speak the truth in power. The president must immediately stop his attacks on those who sacrifice themselves to protect America, especially in this time of national emergency, “she said.

In January Fox News reported that Atkinson was under investigation by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee for its management of the Ukrainian affair. Source told Fox News that Republicans also review the veracity of Atkinson’s testimony regarding the whistleblower’s complaint; and his explanations of the changes to the ICIG guidelines on the acceptance of second-hand information.

