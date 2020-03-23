Democrats despise coronavirus Trump’s response as Senate stalls on third aid bill

As the coronavirus the threat has become more alarming in many parts of the United States and a third coronavirus response bill was blocked in the Senate on Sunday evening, many Democratic politicians have increased their criticism of President Trump as it seeks to take control of the crisis.

The beards come from the election campaign, the mansions of the governors and the offices of the mayor – and some have issued warnings as disastrous as the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, who Sunday said “people will die” if Trump doesn’t give more help to the city.

“The president of the United States is from New York and will not lift a finger to help his hometown,” de Blasio told NBC “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I do not understand.”

He continued: “If the president does not act, people would die who could have lived otherwise.”

Democrats, for their part, are facing harsh criticism from their GOP colleagues after blocking the aid bill overnight. Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the Democrats’ decision was “irresponsible and reckless.”

“They are playing with fire,” she said, according to the New York Times.

The mayor of Blasio has asked Trump to call on the military to fight the coronavirus in hot spots like New York City, where about a third of coronavirus cases are currently found in the United States. “I guarantee they are ready to serve, but the president must give the order,” said the mayor, accusing Trump of keeping the army’s “logistics” resource out of the way.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also criticized Trump on Sunday, saying that Trump’s apparent decision to call the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” is “deeply anti-American.”

“People of all demographics, all races, all ethnicities, all genders or all origins have been infected. Suggesting or engaging in racist speech or deed is one of the things the most deeply anti-American I can think of, “said Pritzker of Trump. “The current crisis should bring us all back to how connected we all are. We can choose how we want to get out on the other side – choose to be one Illinois.”

Trump has repeatedly supported his terminology of “Chinese virus” and other members of his administration have also called the coronavirus variants of “Wuhan virus” and “Chinese coronavirus” in an apparent effort to counter a Chinese propaganda campaign trying to shift responsibility for the pandemic to the United States. The coronavirus is native to Wuhan, China, and its spread has been exacerbated by early mishandling and lack of transparency on the part of the Chinese government.

Pritzker also targeted Trump online after the president designated him by name as a member of “a very small group of certain other governors” who “should not blame the federal government for their own shortcomings.”

Pritzker retaliated: “You have lost precious months when you could have taken measures to protect the Americans and the Illinois. You should lead a national response instead of throwing tantrums in the back seat. Where were the tests when where do we need it? Where’s the PPE? “Quit Twitter and do your job

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot also intervened in the fray, accusing Trump of “making fun of hoaxes and fake news”.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” also looked at Trump’s coronavirus response when asked for a tweet early last week when Trump called him “governor” from Michigan defaulting “and said it had to be” more proactive. “

“It responds to my criticism that they did not prepare for the front line,” she said. “This is why we have a shortage of tests. This is why we have people who don’t take this seriously – because for a long time we were told that this should not be taken seriously. what we are facing. “

And since the election campaign, Democratic favorite Joe Biden, who is expected to face Trump in the November general election, has launched repeated attacks not only against the administration’s immediate management of the coronavirus threat, but also against the proposed law supported by Trump and Senate Republicans as a third-phase coronavirus response.

“Mr. Speaker, stop lying and start acting,” Biden said in a statement, specifically mentioning Trump’s reluctance to use the Defense Production Act to mobilize the private sector to build equipment including hospitals and doctors will need to fight the coronavirus. “Use the full scope of your powers now to make sure that we produce all the essentials and deliver them where they need to go.”

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week, but initially said he had no plans to use it, citing private sector volunteer work to meet the needs of healthcare professionals. Later, in a telephone conversation with the leader of the Senate minority Chuck Schumer, he instructed his staff to start using his powers under the law, although he is not sure what ‘he orders to produce to fight the pandemic.

Biden then launched an attack on Trump and the Senate GOP after their bill was blocked by the Democrats after their bill failed to secure a vote on a procedural hurdle on Sunday evening.

“Here’s what’s going on. The White House and the Senate Republicans proposed a $ 500 billion slush fund for business, with almost no strings attached. Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury would decide which big companies would get how much, and he could donate billions with virtually no strings attached, said Biden.

“The Trump administration could even allow companies to use taxpayers’ money for share buybacks and executive compensation, and they don’t have to tell Americans where the money is going for months,” said he continued.

Biden’s rhetoric echoes that of the Senate Democrats and Schumer on the problems with the Senate Coronavirus bill, despite calls by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to keep legislators sticking their noses and voting for Americans’ confidence in their lawmakers and the stock market – futures fell significantly on Sunday night after the procedural vote on the bill failed.

Trump’s coronavirus criticism also came from the Colorado government, Democrat Jared Polis, who said the MSNBC Sunday “I’m not a socialist like Donald Trump”, in response to Republicans’ efforts to support companies hard hit by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn, potentially taking a stake in the companies he donates money to.

“I think rather than these bailouts, we should be talking about helping people,” said Polis. “It means workers, it means small business owners, it means everyone.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has repeatedly stated that the administration does not want bailouts, citing the seemingly temporary nature of the current economic downturn and saying that the economy and these companies just need temporary cash until that the spread of the coronavirus is medically controlled.

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Also shot Trump on Sunday, both for the GOP plan to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to help companies in liquidity and to move forward with its efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act – also known as Obamacare – in court.

“Unworthy,” Harris said in a tweet. “We are in the midst of a global pandemic and Donald Trump wants to strip the health care of millions of Americans. This is why we are fighting.”

All of this criticism comes after a few weeks of relative unity while politicians were working to fight the coronavirus. Last week, Trump even praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., For his response to the coronavirus. But it looks like the honeymoon is over.

With the Senate likely to vote again on its coronavirus rescue program on Monday and more time on national television during the Coronavirus Task Force’s daily briefing, Trump will face a difficult political road to follow as he and the Republicans quibble with the Democrats on the best way to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronn Blitzer and Charles Creitz of Fox News contributed to this report.