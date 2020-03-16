Democrats face 2016 deja vu as left resists peace with first favorite

It’s clear – Joe Biden has work to do as it attempts to unite the Democratic Party.

The next day after delivering a more aggressive sound than expected discuss performance against the former vice president and current presidential first main runner, Senator Bernie Sanders vowed that “this primary is far from over.”

In an email to supporters, the progressive brandon from Vermont targeted his rival by highlighting that Biden “argued that we must cut social security, voted for the war in Iraq, supported the Hyde Amendment which restricts poor women from having access to abortion, has threatened to veto legislation that will guarantee health care as a right, has led the fight for the disastrous bankruptcy bill. ”

Sanders also targeted Biden on Twitter, writing, “You have to face Wall Street, the pharmaceutical companies, the insurance companies, and the fossil fuel industry.” You do not accept campaign contributions from them. “

The night before debate, The self-proclaimed Social Democrat has repeatedly repeated against Biden his long record in Washington, his fundraising with companies and his support from outside the super PACs.

Sanders also refused a symbolic branch of Biden’s olive policy, which, as the debate approached, adopted progressive policies pushed by Sanders on free tuition and bankruptcy reform. A frustrated Biden said during the prime time showdown that Sanders “makes it difficult for me” to bridge the gap between them.

The deep political divisions exposed during and after the debate in turn rekindle fears that Democrats will experience a 2016 repeat – when many Sanders supporters would not vote for future candidate Hillary Clinton after a long and contentious main battle. Democrats desperate to defeat President Donald Trump by November general election, Try to prevent the start of the legislative elections with the progressive base of the party once again fractured.

Since Biden’s overwhelming victories in the primaries last Tuesday, when he took a big lead over Sanders in the crucial race for convention delegates and cemented his status as a favorite, #NeverBiden has started to profile on Twitter.

And New York City representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – one of Sanders’ best surrogates and progressive rock star – went on Twitter Sunday evening to repeatedly criticize Biden for what she seemed to be political flip-flops . The tweet indicated persistent resistance on the left to embrace Biden’s calls to progressives.

“Do not say that you support a ban on hydraulic fracturing when you do not. Do not say that you did not draft the bankruptcy bill when you were one of its greatest champions. Do not say not that you supported the end of Hyde a long time ago, when you were under pressure last year, “tweeted congresswoman.” It’s fundamental. Truth matters. “

While trying to keep the peace, a comment immediately after the debate with a senior Biden adviser may not have helped.

“It is safe to say that Vice President Biden graciously presented himself for a debate this evening and for two hours [dealt] with a sort of protester who often shows up at campaign events, on live TV, “Anita Dunn told reporters during a conference call.

Others on appeal were worried about a long and controversial primary that would undermine the party’s general election goals.

The latest clashes worry a Sanders supporter from New Hampshire.

“Yes. It will be work and I intend to work as hard as possible to put the ticket together, as I did in 2016,” former senator Burt Cohen told Fox News. “This is not will not be easy. I hope it is not as difficult as in 2016. “

And Cohen isn’t sure if Biden is up to the task of bringing the party’s Sanders wing into the fold.

“I frankly worry about Joe Biden,” said Cohen. “When I see him, he has no charisma. He doesn’t arouse people.”

Adam Green, co-founder of the pro-Warren progressive change campaign committee, last week urged Sanders to stay in the running to debate Biden.

“He was more aggressive than I thought, but he was less effective at getting Biden concrete commitments on progressive issues than I thought he would be given how aggressive he was,” noted Green, who, with the CPCC, was major supporters of the progressive candidacy of the senator Elizabeth Warren to the White House.

When asked if he was concerned about a repeat of the 2016 Democratic divisions, Green replied to Fox News “not yet”.

“Especially in this new world of coronavirus crisis, the Democrats need to see how our candidate will campaign and vigorously and last night’s debate – even if it was a bit messy – was productive for both candidates to appear more presidential and more correct on the policy than Trump. In addition, so we have a tested candidate, that’s good. “

Democratic strategist Chris Moyer disagreed with those who predicted another abyss.

“Senator Sanders does not seem to be taking the same approach as four years ago,” said Moyer, a 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign veteran and Senator Cory Booker of the White House bid. for 2020 in New Jersey. “While many thought he could handle the debate differently, at the moment there is not much concern about a long and long primary that would hurt our prospective candidate, who will very clearly be the vice- President Biden. “