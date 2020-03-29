Democrats worry as Joe Biden becomes “irrelevant” in coronavirus crisis

Only a few days after his order primary wins in Florida, Arizona and Illinois, the coronavirus became former vice-president Joe Biden in a virtual prisoner of his Delaware house, where he is reduced to President Trump from the family playroom.

“He’s going out of place,” Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, told The Post, saying the virtual shows were useless. “We have to act immediately, and Biden can’t do anything real right now.”

“He’s going out of place. We need action now and Biden can’t do anything real right now.” – Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff of the representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Biden was forced to watch from the sidelines as President Trump steals the show with daily briefings on the coronaviruses that have been a smash of notes.

THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN ABSOLUTELY REFUSES THE ALLEGATION OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Although some experts have criticized the president for disseminating inaccurate information and promotion of untested antibiotics During his briefings, polls suggest that Americans are more and more satisfied with his performance in the face of the deadly pandemic.

the Gallup’s latest discoveries show the president with a 49% approval rating, approaching a career high he last experienced in February at the height of his Senate recall trial. The same survey found that 60% of Americans now approve of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, including more than a quarter of Democrats.

“I think Trump is seen by the public as a good aftermath of the pandemic, even if it was too late to start [personal protective equipment]”Said Chakrabarti, explaining the rebound in the ballot, adding that Biden had missed his moment to make a good impression. “[Trump] is the only one who goes up every day and talks to the American people. “

“[Trump] is the only one who goes up every day and talks to the American people. “ – Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff of the representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Senator Bernie Sanders – of which challenge to Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is sagging – was in D.C. helping to spending thousands of billions of dollars in relief spending on coronaviruses. The 78-year-old also held several in-depth town halls on coronaviruses via Facebook Live.

But Biden has become almost dark. Aside from a call with reporters and a live virtual appearance during a fundraiser on Sunday, the former vice president reappeared on television on March 24.

And his appearances did not go well.

On his first day back on the air, Biden sat down for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. During the brief Q&A, Biden repeatedly coughed into his fist shortly after telling the anchor that he had no symptoms of coronavirus and had not been tested. At one point, Tapper even berated the vice president for direct cough in his elbow.

The cough came with the usual Biden word salads. On “The View” that same day, the former veep told guest co-host Sara Haines that “we need to take care of the healing. This will make the problem worse no matter what. “

He also had a moment of emotion at a CNN virtual town hall on Friday talking about personal loss and almost gave his phone number on live TV.

Many Democrats and wheelchair experts have unflatteringly compared Biden’s performance with Governor Cuomo, who has been praised on both sides of the aisle for his flawless grasp of the facts, his regular virus updates and his hard and unadorned approach to rebellious New Yorkers. Fervor culminated with the hashtag #PresidentCuomo zipped Twitter last week.

“He is currently the only Democrat to show leadership in a time of crisis, at least publicly,” said Chakrabarti. “Cuomo does the daily press conference, he leads like President Trump.”

Biden campaign officials declined to comment on the story.

Although the pandemic prevented Biden from deploying his famous retail political skills, his campaign tried to stay active, publishing a blizzard of press releases, including his own “action plan to save the economy” .

He made openings at the base even when he was isolated, including recording DJ D-Nice “Club Quarantine” evening on Instagram last week and making a virtual appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday.

The campaign is also confident that Trump will end up rushing the response to the coronavirus.

“Donald Trump’s inability to take this virus seriously in the face of urgent and obvious warning signs will be considered one of the most incompetent and ultimately the most damaging decisions of a president in recent history”, Biden’s assistant told The Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden continues to hold a small but enduring lead over Trump in national polls, with recent surveys by Emerson, Monmouth and NBCNews / WSJ showing him all up front. Fox News poll this week gave him a 9-point lead.

Other Democrats have said that 60% of Trump’s coronaviruses should be taken with a grain of salt.

“During the hostage crisis in Iran, Carter obtained 67 permits. For a leader in times of crisis, this is a pretty crappy note. The Bushes have both turned 90, “said Democratic strategist James Carville to the Post. “I think Biden will win easily. I don’t think it will be particularly close. “