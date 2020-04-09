Dems Block McConnell Offer to Quickly Approve Additional $ 250 Billion for Small Business Fund

Urgent request for $ 250 billion to consolidate depleting small business fund was not passed by the Senate on Thursday after Democrats opposed the measure White House and majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell.

With home lawmakers and social distancing, McConnell sought to pass the infusion of money quickly Thursday by unanimous consent with a group of senators, but the Democrats have blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion in funding for other priorities.

Additional funding is being sought as the initial $ 350 billion program to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic could dry up in the near future in the face of huge demand.

McConnell pleaded with Democrats for a measure that would cut program funding from $ 350 billion to $ 600 billion in total in a “clean” emergency measure.

“This should not be and should not be contentious,” said McConnell, adding that legislators can always come back to pass other laws.

“To my fellow Democrats, please do not block emergency aid which you do not even oppose just because you want something more,” said McConnell.

But Democrats say they have a better plan and want additional provisions and protections to help businesses in disadvantaged communities. Their proposal would cost roughly double that of the Republicans and would include an additional $ 100 billion for hospitals and an additional $ 150 billion for state and local governments, as well as increased food aid benefits.

Democrats called McConnell’s decision a “political coup” because the Senate leader knew his plan had no bipartisan support, but still proposed it, knowing that it would fail.

“I fear that this unanimous consent is fundamentally a political blow because it will not meet the immediate needs of small businesses in the legislation we have adopted,” said Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Opposed McConnell’s plan and the majority leader officially rejected their alternative during a brief Senate session Thursday morning – creating a dead end.

LAWYERS SPRAY TO CONCLUDE AGREEMENT TO PUMP CORONAVIRUS FUND FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

And even if it had been passed by the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Wednesday that McConnell’s narrow plan could not be passed by the House unanimously. Meanwhile, Kentucky GOP representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Again threatened to block everything that went before the House during the pandemic without lawmakers returning to Washington to vote in person.

The disarray at the Capitol leaves small business owners in the balance as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warns that the popular program is about to run out as struggling businesses rush to ask for help.

The Paycheque Protection Program helps businesses with fewer than 500 employees apply for a loan to cover eight weeks of their wages, benefits and rents.

Loans will be converted into grants and fully canceled if 75% of the loan is used to keep employees on the payroll. The program was created under the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law passed last month.

McConnell said that at least $ 100 billion in small business loans – about 30% of the fund – have already been approved for the program since it started accepting applications on April 3.

McConnell accused the Democrats of trying to hold paychecks “hostage” and criticized them for trying to push programs that have “no” chance of going through the House and the Senate.

“The country cannot afford unnecessary arguments or political maneuvering,” said McConnell.