Dems clash over Biden’s strategy during coronavirus – and angry with Bernie

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Coronavirus pandemic stopped Joe BidenThe steady march toward the Democratic presidential nomination, and now the allies are in conflict over whether the former vice president found his foot in the basement of his Delaware home to face the reality of the new landscape of countryside.

Banned from the electoral campaign and blocked by a series of postponements of the primary elections, Biden finds himself in the delicate position of being the presidential candidate almost democratic but without coherent step. He struggled to maintain a high profile worthy of an alleged candidate as President Trump commands the bully’s pulpit for the nation’s response to the pandemic and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is emerging as the most visible democrat in America for now via his daily briefings.

TRUMP PRAISE, THEN DINGS BIDEN DURING CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: “BIDEN HAS NOT WRITTEN THAT” TWEET

To top it off, Biden still can’t shake Senator Bernie Sanders, who seems determined to continue his campaign as long as possible, even if Biden has a powerful delegated manager.

“The only hole that hurts the party is Bernie Sanders,” said Joe DiSano, a Michigan-based Democratic political consultant. “He is not going to win. He wastes time. Every minute Joe Biden spends on Bernie Sanders is one less he spends on Donald Trump. “

Biden’s allies and Democratic strategists interviewed by Fox News lamented the fact that Biden was on the verge of the nomination but was delayed in any effort to galvanize the party given the global crisis. While no one interviewed by Fox News has openly raised the alarm on the state of the Biden campaign, they have expressed their uncertainty about the path of the elections given the massive X factor of the deadly coronavirus.

“The economy tends to drive a lot of electoral behavior,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a longtime New York political consultant who worked for former President Bill Clinton and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “But if you associate the economy with other people who are dying – if it continues in June – the pressure on the president will be very, very significant. If the economy begins to recover and the pandemic begins to calm down , well, there [Trump] can claim victory. “

Trump is in the process of appreciating his approval as many Americans rally around the flag in response to COVID-19 and Biden cannot be seen fighting the Commander in Chief too aggressively during a war. Trump has captured Oxygen 2020 by holding long daily press briefings on the response of the virus. Denied his noisy rallies, Trump uses the White House briefing to beat Biden, the Democrats and the press.

“I think people have forgotten who Biden is,” said representative Peter King, R-N.Y. “When he makes an occasional appearance, he is mistaken. Biden is already the man of yesterday. All the glow of the primary victories is gone. Trump is the guy who is over there. He’s the one that people see He is the one responsible, and the fact that he is there every day reassures people.

“Obviously, there is no manual for this.” – T.J., national press officer for Biden Ducklo

King added: “Whatever Trump’s faults, these are faults he always had – he’s exaggerating and all that – but he is vigilant and knows what’s going on, while Biden just looks confused. J “likes Biden. He seemed to be on a bit, but now he’s just gone. I think Obama or even Trump would have found a way to stay in it, but he’s just gone.”

The Biden campaign and its allies dispute these claims.

Out of the election campaign and stuck at home like most Americans, Biden reorganized his reach to go digital. It now broadcasts podcasts to speak directly to voters, organizes virtual fundraisers, participates in televised chat sessions and organizes targeted online forums, including a happy hour with young voters.

“I think you will continue to see us experimenting with different types of new digital formats,” Biden national press secretary T.J. Ducklo told Fox News.

“Obviously there is no manual for that, but I think you’ve seen us take great strides to adjust over the past two weeks and do a lot that has been quite effective in terms of adapting to these circumstances but still accomplishing the same goals of the campaign which is to reach out to voters, ask the Vice President to interact with voters, build our coalition and expand the type of supporter community that we have, “said Ducklo. “We did it.”

As Biden increased its media presence, it did not always go well. Its first large Illinois virtual town hall ended after five minutes due to technical difficulties and Biden walking off screen. He has a verbal hiccup. In an appearance on MSNBC, he wrongly returned the epicenter of the coronavirus under the wrong name – “Luhan Province” instead of the city of Wuhan in China.

He was even scolded by CNN’s Jake Tapper for coughing in an interview and covering his mouth with his hand. “You are supposed to cough in your elbow,” said Tapper, then demonstrating the right technique to minimize the spread of germs.

Still, Biden’s allies argued that it was not yet time to worry about November, calling the surge in Trump’s approval “soft” and possibly temporary.

“There is a slight rally around the flag effect but, I mean, it’s only to be expected,” said DiSano. “In fact, I think the fact that he is so statistically insignificant speaks to the polarization caused by Donald Trump. By the way, we will see how the polls skyrocket when Donald Trump filled 200,000 body bags in across the country. “

“The early days of this pandemic were a disaster, politically and from a public health perspective,” added DiSano.

But former Obama adviser and campaign manager David Plouffe said Trump supporters will not be deterred by the coronavirus pandemic and economy in difficulty, which makes the holder “very dangerous” for Biden.

“You look at the economic situation and you say:” How can a historic operator win this? “But, you know, no one blames Trump for the damage,” Plouffe told “Fox News Rundown“podcast.” … I think that if you can put his response to the crisis at his feet and link it to the economy, I think it is a headwind that he must face. “

“But,” continued Plouffe, “almost whatever happens, [the question is] Can Donald Trump win Wisconsin? Can he win Michigan? Can he win Pennsylvania? Can he win Florida? Of course, because its foundation is so solid. And I think he’s going to make voters almost at an historic level on his behalf, which makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.

“There is nothing he [Biden] can do. He’s not in the office. He is not a governor. It is not the president. And honestly, [New York Govornor] Andrew Cuomo, [California Govornor] Gavin Newsom … Donald Trump, citizens want to hear these people because they are the ones who make the decisions. “

Voting shows that voters overwhelmingly regard Biden as more trustworthy than Sanders for leading a national crisis. And in a face-to-face duel with Trump, Biden still wins by an average of 6 points, according to in the national election.

Biden and the Democrats argue that Trump has been too slow to respond to the threat – particularly on securing supplies and test kits – and has been dishonest with the American public in minimizing the threat.

Biden’s message is twofold: tell voters how he would handle the coronavirus differently if he was in charge and be an emotional cheerleader for troubled and sick Americans, connect with them in past bouts of mourning and of loss.

“The vice president has a unique talent for retail policy – talking to people, connecting with people, [working the] line of rope. It really is his unique strength, his superpower as a politician. The goal is to do everything we can to translate this into the virtual world, ”said Ducklo.

Without an event-oriented media calendar – with main night’s victory debates and speeches set aside – the campaign escalates to near-daily television and radio broadcasts.

The campaign believes the strategy is breaking through as people come home from school and work and have time to watch TV and get online.

Between March 14 and March 28, Biden had 20 million viewers via virtual events and digital content on Facebook, Instagram and You Tube, according to the campaign. He also continues to spend around $ 100,000 a day on Facebook ads that raise money for the fundraising campaign.

But Michael Ceraso, a democratic strategist, said that a “being everywhere” strategy does not fit today’s political climate, as voters take care of the sick, face their isolation and loneliness, and worry for their loved ones scattered across the country.

“They are looking for relief from their anxieties. Voters Don’t Ask, “Is Biden Going To Be On [Jimmy] Fallon tonight? Said Ceraso, a veteran of the 2016 Sanders campaign and the Pete Buttigieg 2020 campaign.

Ceraso said stopping the campaign leaves Biden both protected and vulnerable to changes to the main calendar and to Sanders’ ability to capitalize on a moment.

“It also leaves Biden open to his political responsibilities and vulnerabilities which must be examined and recycled in the press,” said Ceraso. “The more he talks, the more he can be attacked. There is plenty of time to undermine his grip on the appointment. “

Biden’s allies downplayed Trump’s increase in popularity – up to 49% approval in the Gallup poll – as modest compared to past national emergency surges. President George H.W. Bush approval reached 89% after the success of Operation Desert Storm and President George W. Bush approval reached 90% after September. 11, 2001 attack. Biden supporters expect voters to return home in November as the most reliable candidate to lead a crisis.

“When it’s all over and people start looking around, I think Biden will look even better by comparison,” said representative Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. “I don’t think he’s trying to do anything to overthrow the president, which is appropriate. I think people will take it into account.”

“It would be clumsy and clumsy for Biden to try to go on TV every day to criticize the president,” said Cleaver, a prominent ally of Biden, adding that “Biden was never a big pig of television”.

Cleaver acknowledges that the most prominent democrat in the country at this time is Cuomo, who is at the heart of the response to the pandemic in New York, although he does not think that the governor, a donor Biden, would do anything to overshadow the likely Democratic presidential candidate.

“History books will record that the person who has been most instructive about it [coronavirus] problem in the country is Andrew Cuomo, “said Cleaver. “…. The amazing thing is that the whole country is now connecting to Andrew Cuomo.”

According to a Biden adviser, Biden has a long relationship with the Cuomo family and sees the governor’s support as an important asset for the campaign that will take place in the fall.

While Trump has attempted to run against “socialism” and portray the Democratic Party as too leftist, a Biden-Cuomo alliance could counter this point of discussion – especially for Catholic voters in the major states of Pennslyvania, Ohio and Michigan said Sheinkopf.

“What Joe Biden and Andrew Cuomo represent together is the moderate environment,” he said.

Biden must also walk carefully during this time by not continuing the attack on Trump, say the strategists, as this can backfire and Biden must remain as “apolitical” as possible. Biden even conceded on Friday that Trump was right to suspend travel from China at the start of the epidemic.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SAYS Former Vice President Supports Trump’s Movement To Limit Travel From China

However, his campaign criticized Trump’s response. If Biden tried to avoid brutal attacks on Trump, outside groups went for the chinstrap. In a bloated announcement that Trump wanted to remove from the air, Priorities USA juxtaposes Trump’s repeated statements minimizing the severity of the virus (“One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear”) with a graph showing the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. “America needs a leader we can trust,” said the announcement.

Meanwhile, staying under the radar can have some benefits for Biden. New blunders may not reach the broad electorate.

“There is an advantage in every crisis,” said DiSano. “Less press attention means less luck with misplaced words.”

What Biden should focus on now is using this time to consolidate the party’s left flank, reach out to Latin American communities, organize for November and raise dollars, said DiSano.

His campaign said Biden continues to reach out to the party’s progressive flank with phone calls, virtual events for young voters, and the adoption of policies such as Sanders’ student loan forgiveness board and bankruptcy plan. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Biden’s biggest drawback is that his campaign is frozen in time because the main calendar and convention have been postponed and his weekly winning speeches from the winning primary states have been interrupted.

“As you complete a national primary campaign, you have a great opportunity to deploy during the calendar across the country,” said DiSano. “Now, with the coronavirus, we have essentially lost half the contests, or a third of the contests. So he missed this media honeymoon. “

Biden’s allies say the situation could be worse.

“Although I think it would have been a disaster for almost any candidate, perhaps someone new, fresh on the scene, it would be a worse problem than now,” said DiSano. “But everyone knows Joe Biden. Everyone’s opinion of Joe Biden is already formed. So the effect is negative, but it’s not the negative it would be for someone else.”

Chris Moyer, Democratic strategist and veteran of the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign and the Cory Booker 2020 presidential campaign, said: “The good news for the Biden campaign is that people know Joe Biden, his values ​​for the middle class and how he will fight for workers and families. “

Before the overwhelming pandemic that shut down schools and businesses and made hundreds of thousands of Americans sick, Biden had defeated Sanders in an impressive winning streak that began with a return victory in South Carolina and domination by the Super Tuesday winning 10 of 14 primaries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The fact that Biden [had] these burst primaries before COVID-19 hits the headlines will not be forgotten, “said Cleaver.

The Biden campaign indicates a high turnout in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan and parts of Missouri, a sign of incredible enthusiasm that will continue until November.

“You will continue to see us do what needs to be done … to bring everyone together to present a united and strong front against Trump in the fall,” said Ducklo.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Yael Halon contributed to this report.