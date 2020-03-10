Dems condemns Trump payroll tax cut after supporting Obama

Democrats line up to condemn President Trump proposal to eliminate payroll taxes in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, even though many took a decisive step in supporting the 2% reduction in payroll taxes for former President Obama in 2010.

The apparent switch occurred while the actions rebounded Tuesday on the news of the president’s initiatives against coronaviruses, the Dow posting its third largest point gain in history. Trump called for a “spectacular” reduction in social security contributionsand Fox News learns that plans have been made to suspend payroll taxes for three months, in the fall or even at the end of the year.

TRUMP FLOATS TEMPORARILY ELIMINATES PAY TAX TO IMPROVE ECONOMY AT THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS FEARS

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Works with Democratic leaders on their own stimulus package, and suggested that a reduction in the payroll will probably not be included, as it amounts to “tax cuts for large corporations”.

However, in a 2011 press releasePelosi called a brief extension of Obama’s payroll tax a “victory for all Americans” and said he would “put nearly $ 40 a paycheck in the pockets of the average family”.

“Today is a victory for all Americans – for the security of our middle class, for the health of our seniors, as well as for economic growth and job creation,” said Pelosi. “The American people have spoken clearly and, thanks to President Obama’s leadership, 160 million Americans will continue to benefit from their payroll tax cuts – almost $ 40 per paycheck in family pockets I commend the work of the United Democratic House of Commons Democratic Caucus on behalf of the American people. “

STOCKS RETURN AFTER ACTIONAL DIVES LINKED TO OIL PRICES, CORONAVIRUS

Similarly, when asked about the planned reduction in the wage bill this week, the president of the House’s Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal, D-Mass., Characterized the idea as inadequate and rather encouraged spending on infrastructure.

“We should have done something to expand the infrastructure six months ago [Trump] said he was going to do it, “said Neal.

But in 2018, Neal published an article to his website describing his support for Obama’s payroll tax.

“During an economic downturn, we all agreed – democrat, republican, libertarian, socialist, far right – all agreed on two things, in an economic slowdown, you increased spending and you reduced taxes . We did both, “said Neal in the article. “We cut payroll taxes and adopted Obama’s plan for nearly a trillion dollars in public spending and it helped get us out of where we were.”

Other high-ranking Democrats have also apparently changed their tone. “House GOP is trying to catch up on jobs, but the freeze on payroll tax reductions shows that they are still putting politics before recovery,” tweeted Senate leader for minorities Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. , In August 2011.

But on Monday, Schumer rejected Trump’s payroll tax efforts. “The president seemed to focus more on the stock market than on the pandemic,” said Schumer. “But unless you deal with the pandemic, the stock market will continue to get worse, worse and worse. Coping with the pandemic first and foremost.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi said Schumer agreed with a different approach: “In light of reports that the Trump administration is considering further tax cuts for large coronavirus-affected companies, Chief Schumer and I released a statement calling on the administration to prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests, “Pelosi said in a letter to grassroots Democrats.

A slew of other Democrats have announced their opposition to Trump’s payroll proposal. Don Beyer, D-Va., Who heads the Joint Economic Committee, told reporters he was “very suspicious that more tax cuts will do something concrete”.

Addition of Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash .: “We have to be very focused to make sure that we get money in the hands of working people, not general tax cuts that benefit many. people, including some who don’t really do it. must benefit from it. “

The party was united the other way in 2011.

“Like clockwork, Democrats never miss an opportunity to oppose President Trump.” – Steve Guest, RNC spokesperson

“Last year, we worked together, Republicans and Democrats, to pass a payroll tax cut,” Obama told participants in Detroit on September 5, 2011. “And because of that, this year the average family has $ 1,000 more in my pocket. “

Representative Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., Called the fact that the Republicans wanted to block a payroll tax “scandalous” – and said it would help working families, not just the wealthy or corporations.

“It is outrageous that the #GOP Senate blocked the reduction of payroll taxes,” she tweeted.

Representative Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., Went so far as to characterize the opposition to lower payroll taxes as a cynical political gamble.

“President Obama has proposed payroll tax cuts for 2012 that are fully paid,” said Meeks. said in a statement. “Republican opposition to the pay holiday will raise taxes for every American family. It’s time for Republicans to put politics aside and stand alongside Democrats to support the middle class.”

The New York Times reported in 2010 that another big name in democratic politics has contributed to the drop in the wage bill – the current presidential favorite Joe Biden.

“The meeting was one of many direct conversations over the next few days between Mr. Biden and [Mitch] McConnell, the Republican Leader of the Senate and a Senate colleague of Mr. Biden for nearly 25 years, which ultimately led to the agreement reached Monday, “the Times reported, referring to a secret series of talks on Capitol Hill.

“According to those familiar with the events of less than a week, the agreement was the result of a series of telephone contacts, conference calls and consultations with congressional leaders,” the Times wrote. “Critical negotiations on Sunday led to a surprise reduction in employee payroll taxes as the men sought to close the deal.”

For Republicans, the sudden change in tone on payroll taxes as a means of economic recovery was evidence of expediency in the election year.

“Like clockwork, Democrats never miss an opportunity to oppose President Trump,” Republican National Committee spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News.

Regarding the new Capitol Hill proposal, a source close to the proposal told Fox News that dealing with the Trump administration’s payroll tax proposal was “the quickest way” to address economic concerns. . The source said that developing proposals such as “unemployment insurance and withdrawing money from helicopters” takes months to design. But the payroll tax could hit immediately – especially if they include both employers and employees.

The reluctance of some Republicans is that a drop in payroll taxes could blow up the deficit. However, Fox News learns that if Congress waits to act in the midst of the declining economy, an even larger deficit could result – up to “a trillion dollars direct deficit score”.

Chad Pergram and John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.