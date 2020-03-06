Dennis Orlando’s attorney’s daughter was the producer of the CBC documentary Orlando Murder

The co-producer of the leading documentary series on the Richard Orlando Murder case broadcast by the CBC was the daughter of Dennis Orlando’s chief lawyer, and CBC News learned.

This revelation sheds new light on the documentary team’s unprecedented access to Dennis Orlando and his defense team, including Chief Criminal Attorney Alan Gold.

It also casts doubt on the judgment of journalists, given that the series co-producer Caitlin Gold Teitelbaum is a daughter of Gold.

The CBC’s Journalistic Standards and Practices (JSP) states that corporate news operations “avoid engaging in the story that our close relatives (including those in law) have a strong stake”.

Where conflicts are unavoidable, news managers and journalists have added that “develop protocols to protect the integrity of journalism.”

Orlando Murder Case, The four-part series, which began airing on CBC TV on March 4, was not commissioned by CBC News employees, but was commissioned by an independent production company, Seven Knots Media Inc.

The Orlando Murder was co-produced by Caitlin Gold, daughter of Dennis Orlando’s Chief Lawyer, Alan Gold. (Orlando Murder / CBC)

Nevertheless, lead producer Deborah Wainwright told the court last year that he would adhere to the same standards as CBC journalists.

“Can I say I don’t think I’m a journalist?” Crown Attorney Catherine Gregory asked Wainwright at a hearing asking if two recordings of Dennis Orlando could be used. Was.

“I’m not a journalist, but this project adheres to the CBC’s standards and practices of journalism,” Wainwright replied. “I’m following the JSP for this project.”

Gold Teitelbaum is listed in the documentary credits as co-producer “Caitlin Gold” and tells the story of Richard Orlando’s murder in July 2011 and his son Dennis’ criminal charges.

Citlan Gold was recognized as a co-producer after helping filmmakers access Oland’s family and defense team. (CBC)

Dennis Orlando was convicted of ju in his first trial in 2015, but was appealed by the jury and was acquitted by Justice Terence Morrison in a retrial last July.

Wainwright did not respond to the request left in the voicemail.

CBC spokeswoman Chuck Thompson emailed Friday that the CBC had previously been unaware of family relationships, but the documentary “satisfies all JSP guidelines” and “finally says about creatives.”

Gold Teitelbaum “provided the producer with unprecedented access to the accused and his defense team,” Thompson said.

“She received courtesy credit from Associate Producers and acknowledged that family ties could be perceived as conflicts of interest, but Caitlin had no editorial opinion.”

Thompson’s response contradicts Wainwright’s description of how the team accessed the Orlando family.

Richard Orlando, 69, died at his St. John office on July 7, 2011. (Canada Yacht Association)

She’s CBC Morning Fredericton Earlier this week, the family “was a bit unpleasant at first,” but eventually agreed.

“I think the timing was probably right, and the fact that I came from the other side of the country seemed like I came without prejudice,” said Wainwright.

“I didn’t know Orlando. I didn’t know anything about New Brunswick, so I think I came with an open mind.”

Lead producer Deborah Wainwright did not mention Kaitlinggold’s relationship in this week’s interview. (CBC / Orlando Murder)

Wainwright did not disclose in her interview that her co-producer’s father was an Orlando lawyer.

In a Facebook post last month, Gold Teitelbaum described a project to a friend as a three-year “travel” and a “wild ride” for her.

“Congratulations!” Wrote one friend. “Will the best criminal defense lawyer in Canada (nobody leaves behind)?”

Gold Teitelbaum answered with three heart emoticons.

Dennis Orlando’s wife, Lisa Orlando, was interviewed by Orlando Murder, the CBC started broadcasting this week. (Orlando Murder / CBC)

She did not immediately respond to requests for comments sent via Facebook. By Friday afternoon, posts about the series will no longer be published on her page.

Stephen Kimber, who teaches journalism at Kings University in Halifax, said the CBC should be transparent about gold’s relationship.

“When viewers watch a documentary, it’s important to know that this personal connection has taken place,” he said. “And then, as an audience, they are in a position to judge what they think of all its legitimacy. That is the key to me.”

Caitlin Gold’s Facebook screen capture mentions his father Alan Gold. (Facebook)

Kimber said that the audience “struggles” to distinguish CBC News content from independently produced documentaries, and in any case, companies ow up to the audience about GoldLink in advance.

“In this age of fake news, it’s really important that all media be as transparent as possible,” he said.

“First of all, it is really important for the audience to know, and secondly, from a CBC perspective, its credibility, which is clearly essential to its functioning, is questioned if not transparent.”

Although the broadcaster’s documentary unit is separate from the news unit, CBC’s communications and marketing staff has contacted New Brunswick’s CBC news producer in recent weeks to request news coverage of the documentary release.

Connie Orlando, Dennis Orlando’s mother and Richard Orlando’s widow, was interviewed in a four-part documentary. (Orlando Murder / CBC)

Wainwright goes to three locals Information Earlier this week, Fredericton and Moncton, N.B. to promote the documentary. Performed a show in St. John and talked to CBC television throughout the state.

Two CBC news reporters, Bobby Jean McKinnon and Robert Jones, who handled the trial, were interviewed without notice about Gold’s relationship for a documentary. This series also uses CBC News archive footage.

Globe and Mail television critic John Doyle gave Oland Murder A rave review in a Monday column, calling it the “Great True Crime Story.”

Doyle noted that the production had close contact with Dennis Orlando, his family, and his attorney, and said that the series raised issues with the prosecution case.

Wainwright filed with the Queensbench Court last year for access to the audio recordings of two Orlando courts.

On an affidavit she said that an Orlando lawyer told her that they did not oppose the request. She said she said she did not want to use Orlando’s emotional response to the conviction in her first trial, and she agreed.

She eventually dropped her request to use audio.