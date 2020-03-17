Department of Justice Abruptly Drops Proposed Mueller Lawsuits

In a startling and unexpected abandonment of a prosecution once announced initiated by special counsel Robert Mueller, the Department of Justice moved On Monday, the dropping of charges against two Russian companies accused of funding a similar campaign on social media to pursue their “strategic objective of sowing discord in the American political system, including the 2016 presidential election”.

Monday evening, the selection of the jury to begin in just two weeks, a federal judge granted the DOJ’s request to kill the prosecution. The government has acknowledged that the Russians are never at risk of being punished anyway and has raised the potential risks to national security associated with the continuation of the trial.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering were part of three companies and 13 people billed in February 2018 by Mueller. Their alleged criminal efforts included social media posts and campaigns to divide American public opinion and sow discord among the electorate, officials said, although no real impact on voters has ever been proven.

Of the 13 Russians and three Russian companies accused by Mueller in connection with his misinformation on social media, Concord was the only accused to appear before the federal court in Washington and to challenge the allegations. Mueller’s 37-page indictment said the actions detailed by prosecutors date back to 2014 (Mueller later laid separate charges against other entities linked to a Democrats email hack in the summer of 2018) .

President Trump noted that no Russian collusion with his campaign has ever been proven, and Republicans and even leftist commentators have argued that Russian disinformation is mostly irrelevant, given that social media and the other platforms are already filled with inaccuracies.

“Before a pandemic, there was a time when we were relentlessly told to fear Russian social media accounts,” journalist Aaron Mate said on Monday. “Their juvenile memes not only elected Trump, but also” wreaked havoc. ” When Mueller indicted 13 Russians for this, he was hailed as a hero. Well, the GM just dropped the case. “

Various media advertised the indictment, NPR describing the activities of the Russians as “attack” on democracy.

“For me personally, hearing these accusations and hearing what they were charging these Russians – it was the first time that I finally felt, well, for the first time since we realized that all this had happened finally, it feels like someone is defending us “, Rachel Maddow, MSNBC host said at the time, apparently holding back tears.

Concord is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman known as the “chief of Putin” for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was punished with American sanctions for Russian interference in the 2016 elections and is indicted alongside his company in the Mueller indictment.

The company, with the help of a high-level law firm, has filed a series of motions in the past two years, including to dismiss charges and exclude certain evidence from the case.

Prosecutors said in January 2019 that confidential material from the investigation into Russia, which had been turned over to Concord’s defense lawyers, had been edited and posted online as part of a disinformation campaign to discredit the Russian investigation of the special council.

The files surfaced online in a link posted by a pro-Russian Twitter account. But the Justice Department did not accuse Concord of having disclosed the material.

However, they argued that the company’s request to send sensitive new evidence to Russia “unreasonably endangered the national security interests of the United States.”

Some of the court appearances in the case were unusually contentious, with the federal judge overseeing him admonishing corporate counsel Eric Dubelier for references in court documents to Looney Tunes and the steamy comedy “Animal House From 1978 to criticize the Mueller investigation.

“I will say it clearly and simply: cut it,” said US district judge Dabney Friedrich in Dubelier during an appearance in January 2019.

Dubelier, who called the case an “invented” crime, made allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and even accused the judge of bias.

“The real justice department” would never have brought the matter, “said Dubelier at a 2018 hearing. At one point, he sharply rejected a summons from the DOJ, saying that prosecutors” behaved ” already in a way incompatible with DOJ practices. “

He also accused the GM of “charging the proverbial ham sandwich”. And, Twitter user Techno Fog observed that Dubelier also categorically accused one of Mueller’s prosecutors of being a liar.

But as the case nears trial, prosecutors have retreated and said they must weigh the risk of potentially exposing sensitive national security information against the benefits of continuing the case against a company that probably would not face a significant sentence in the United States.

in the court filing MondayProsecutors said Concord was “eager and aggressive to use the justice system to gather information about how the United States detects and prevents foreign electoral interference.”

“In short, Concord has demonstrated its intention to take advantage of the jurisdiction of the Court while positioning itself to evade any real obligation or responsibility,” the prosecutor wrote in the file on Monday. “It is no longer in the interests of justice or the national security of the country to continue these prosecutions.”

At the same time, the Deputy Attorney General for National Security, John Demers, and the United States Attorney for Washington, Timothy Shea, defended the original indictment.

“There is a substantial federal interest in defending American democratic institutions, exposing those who try to hinder them criminally and holding them accountable, which is why this lawsuit was properly launched in the first place,” said prosecutors.

They added: “In light of the accused’s conduct, however, his fleeting presence and immunity to a fair sentence, the risk of exposure to law enforcement tools and techniques, and the post-change charging the evidence available at trial, the balance of equity has changed. “

Concord Catering did not call a lawyer, but prosecutors said they would seek to drop the charges against the company because it too was controlled by Prigozhin and “based on the likelihood that its approach to the dispute will be the same as that of Concord. “

Prosecutors have promised to continue their case against the 13 Russians who were named in Mueller’s indictment, as well as the troll farm that Concord allegedly funded, the Internet Research Agency.

Jake Gibson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.