Deroy Murdock: Trump effectively fights coronavirus – political attacks on his response should stop

According to enemies of President Trump, his response to the coronavirus is somewhere between reckless indifference and negligent homicide. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Team Asset has fought the virus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease with vigor and ingenuity since before this unprecedented global crisis suddenly exploded without warning.

This global pandemic should be free from partisan sniping. Sadly, too many Democrats focus more on the President’s attack than on the pathogen.

“Unfortunately, this virus has exposed the serious shortcomings of the current administration,” said former vice president Joe Biden, the unexpected favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“We need leadership that listens to science,” said Biden via Twitter. “We need leaders who listen to the experts and heed their advice. … It is the responsibility of a president. “

According to presidential candidate and socialist senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, “the current administration is largely incompetent, and its incompetence and carelessness have [sic] threatened the lives of many people. He added: “President Trump is incapable and does not want to lead altruistically.”

“The government has completely failed,” said Chris Hayes of MSNBC.

“The President of the United States does not care about us,” said radio host Pete Dominick on MSNBC. “He doesn’t care about the public.”

All of these partisan complaints are unfounded, as confirmed by the column below. This timeline summarizes news reports, government documents, and international timeline.

December 31, 2019: China informs the World Health Organization of a disease similar to pneumonia in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

January 7: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched their coronavirus incident management system.

January 11: China reports first death from coronavirus.

January 27: Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar chairs the first daily meeting of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force.

January 29: President Trump Chairs Task Force, Then identifies its members. Among them: Azar, the national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, the director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, internationally renowned immunologist, has directed the institute since 1984 under the Democratic and Republican presidents

January 30: The World Health Organization proclaims that the coronavirus epidemic is a public health emergency of international concern.

January 31: Azar declares “a public health emergency in the United States”.

Trump prohibits the entry of foreigners who were in China within 14 days of arriving in America.

Biden denounces this “hysterical xenophobia”. Minority Leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Calls it “just an excuse for [Trump’s] ongoing war against immigrants. “

Fauci later praised Trump’s “original decision” restricting entry to the United States. He told reporters on February 29: “If we hadn’t done this, we would have had many, many more cases here than we would have to deal with.”

February 5: As expected for months, the Senate acquits Trump of two indictments, ultimately derailing a Democrat-led effort to overthrow the 2016 elections that distracted America while this pandemic brooded.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk by phone. Trump pledges $ 100 million to help China and other countries affected by coronaviruses.

The CDC ships coronavirus test kits to over 100 US laboratories.

February 11th: WHO marks COVID-19, abbreviation of “coronavirus disease 2019”.

February 22-24: The CDC discourages travel to and from Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

February 26: Trump assigns Vice President Mike Pence to lead anti-COVID-19 efforts.

CNN is tackling the coronavirus working group’s “lack of diversity,” as if germs don’t care.

February 29: The Food and Drug Administration releases health diagnostic companies LabCorp, Quest, and others to develop coronavirus and free states to hire some 2,000 of these laboratories.

March 4: Trump meets with heads of health insurance companies. They accept free COVID-19 tests.

The coronavirus task force is urging nursing homes to limit family visits to protect seniors at risk from the virus.

March 6: Trump signs legislation providing $ 8.3 billion to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

March 11: Trump restricts arrivals from Europe, who are in shock from the disease.

March 13: Trump declares national emergency, frees $ 42 billion, waives interest on student loans, deregulates to promote telemedicine, allows doctors to practice across states, and approves rule changes to make it easier to hire new ones doctors by hospitals.

Trump meets Costco, Walmart and other private retailers. They are soon launching COVID-19 driving tests.

The FDA allows Roche and Thermo Fisher to produce COVID-19 tests.

March 15: Trump talks to grocers, who agree to stay open.

March 16: Phase 1 clinical trials begin on the first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, just 64 days after China isolated its genome on January 12. “This is a record time for vaccine development,” said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, from an “impressive public / private partnership.

March 18: Trump signs financial relief for COVID-19 economic losses.

The liability protection of this bill encourages 3M, Honeywell and others to market N95 industrial masks for medical use.

Trump urges the Navy Comfort and Mercy hospital ships to act.

March 19: Trump announces that Carnival Cruise Lines has proposed allowing the use of idle cruise ships as hospitals.

March 20th: Trump postpones tax day from April 15 to July 15 for deposit and payment.

The work of Trump and his colleagues has finally won the respect of some of his harshest critics:

President Trump “is the kind of leader people need at least in tune … in times of crisis and uncertainty,” said CNN reporter Dana Bash.

“I spoke to the president again this morning. He is ready, willing and able to help, “said Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y on March 17.” His team is on it. They reacted late at night, early in the morning. And so far they have done everything they can and I want to thank you and say that I appreciate it. “

“He said everything I could have hoped for,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, D-California, of his talks with Trump. “We had a very long conversation, and everything he said, they chased after him.”

Trump has suspended foreclosures on mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, offered to send payments to economically stressed families and individuals, and launched the Defense Production Act to force companies to manufacture the supplies needed to defeat COVID- 19.

“Politics aside, it’s amazing and the right answer at this critical time,” said none other than representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Via Twitter, generally one of the harshest critics of Trump.

One last key date:

3rd of March: President Trump donated his quarterly salary of $ 100,000 to the Department of Health and Social Services to support his war against COVID-19. Is this the behavior of a man who doesn’t care about the public?

