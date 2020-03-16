Despite calls by some candidates to postpone, Conservative Party will not change deadline for leadership

The Conservative Party says it will not change the timing of its leadership contest, despite calls from some candidates to extend the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the party praised some candidates for making the difficult decision to suspend campaign activities, it said in a press release on Monday that it was “confident that all the requirements, milestones and milestones could be met for continue the race “.

In order to help the candidates in the current circumstances, the party provides them with lists of suppliers who can help with the virtual town halls and now plans to hold the debates of the candidates to come without public. The party will also take an additional step to inform all members of the next virtual town halls – even those organized by candidates who have not yet met all the conditions of eligibility.

The news comes after three candidates openly called on the party to extend the March 25 eligibility deadline, citing the limits the pandemic has placed on candidates’ ability to raise funds and collect signatures.

In order to qualify for the conservative leadership, candidates must submit 3000 signatures and $ 300,000 in fees and compliance deposits by March 25. Only two candidates have so far reached this threshold – former Cabinet Minister Peter MacKay and Ontario MP Erin O’Toole.

Rudy Husny, Marilyn Gladu and Rick Peterson have all called on the party to extend this deadline.

“A clear disadvantage”

“I don’t think soliciting our members right now is the right thing to do and will only make us lose sight and, frankly, disconnected,” Husny said in a press release. He ran twice without success to the party as a candidate in the Quebec riding of Outremont.

Husny canceled a planned trip to Western Canada and a tour to Quebec due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“It is clear,” he wrote, “that by suspending my campaign for the unprecedented public health emergency, it puts me and the other candidates at a distinct disadvantage, with only a few days before the deadline”.

Gladu, a Conservative MP from southwestern Ontario, echoed Husny’s concerns and asked that the March 25 deadline be extended to May 1 and that “the party proves it is not without social compassion. “

Candidates suspending public campaign activities

Peterson announced on Monday that he would stop fundraising until further notice when “the Canadian economy, especially here in western Canada, has stalled.” Families and businesses are facing a cash crunch, and are focusing on their health and just doing it for the next few weeks.

“No matter how important this leadership race is, the health and well-being of family finances outweighs everything today.”

Last week, the 12th place businessman and runner-up in the 2017 leadership competition asked for the deadline to be extended to April 17 and suspended public events after tweeting about boarding risk in his “4th flight of the week towards my 7th”. meet and greet the Conservatives, many of whom are seniors. “

None of the other candidates have called for an extension of the leadership deadline – including Derek Sloan, Leslyn Lewis and Jim Karahalios, who have not yet met the eligibility requirements. But all three announced that they were about to reach them.

Sloan, an MP for Ontario, announced on Monday that he was just $ 50,000 short of the $ 300,000 threshold. Lewis, who ran unsuccessfully for the party as a candidate in the 2015 federal election, said on Saturday that she was missing $ 120,000 but had her signatures in hand. On the same day, Karahalios said he had to raise an additional $ 75,000.

But while Peterson, Husny and Gladu were the only ones calling for the deadline to be extended, other candidates suspended campaign activities. MacKay, O’Toole and Lewis canceled their public events last week. MacKay and O’Toole both tweeted photos of themselves over the phone with members.

Between hand washing and disinfection, I hit the phones with preservatives across Canada. The coronavirus will not stop our agitation! 💪🇨🇦 Join our team and take back Canada: https://t.co/Jx7lTV0Xxe pic.twitter.com/8z7NNXP0zA & mdash;@ErinOTooleMP Shaking things up old-fashioned – burning phone lines in addition to our online campaign on https://t.co/xOJEVlQDrV. I look forward to chatting with you soon. Don’t hesitate to call your friends and neighbors to find out how they are coping with current events. pic.twitter.com/ymSHkc1K0C & mdash;@PeterMacKay

The vote for the Conservative leadership will be by mail, and the results will be announced at an event in Toronto on June 27. The party says it “will continue to discuss options on how to alleviate concerns about a rally like this, and what eventualities we might have in place if the situation remains unchanged.”