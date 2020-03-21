Despite COVID-19, Northerners Continue to Provide Food to Vulnerable People

Dave Speakman and Ernest Zheke load boxes full of food in the back of the White Food Rescue Yellowknife pickup truck. They don’t waste space as they prepare to make their daily deliveries to charities in the city.

Food Rescue collects foods that are still good to eat but cannot be sold by the three grocery stores in Yellowknife. He then gives it to 15 local charities and social service organizations to deliver to their customers.

As businesses across Canada close their doors or cut services in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, vulnerable people depend on services like Food Rescue to continue to deliver food.

“People have to eat,” said Speakman. “The food is moving, and if it doesn’t go out to places in the city, it will go to the dump. So for now, let’s continue.”

Speakman and Zheke had four stops to make on Thursday: boxes of ketchup for the YWCA and baskets of food with meat, fresh produce and dry goods for Lynn’s Place, Hope’s Haven and Housing First.

Although they continue, Speakman and others at Food Rescue are aware of the threat of COVID-19.

They reduce interactions during childbirth, disinfect shared surfaces and comply with all health recommendations. The organization also consults with health officials in the Northwest Territories to find out if their operations remain safe.

Marg Henderson is at the Food Rescue warehouse. She sees fewer grocery stores reaching the charity as people shop in stores. (Alex Brockman / CBC)

“We take it daily,” said Marg Henderson, who runs the warehouse where food is sorted and stored before delivery.

Henderson also asked the charities if they still wanted deliveries, and with the exception of two people who thought it wasn’t safe, the rest said they needed Food Rescue to continue.

Henderson said she noticed that there was not as much food from grocery stores as people stocked up on. She pointed to their empty freezer, normally full of food.

If he doesn’t go out to places in the city, he will go to the dump. So for now, we will continue – Dave Speakman, Food Rescue Yellowknife

On a normal day, Food Rescue has about 600 kilograms of food to distribute, reaching up to 1,800 per busy day. Henderson said he saw between 200 and 400 kilograms this week.

“We get very few dairy products, cheese, milk, yogurt,” she said. “We are still getting dairy, but it has really been cut in the past two weeks.”

Food banks prepare for shortages

Food banks face a similar situation across the country.

Food Banks Canada, the national organization representing food banks, has appealed for $ 150 million in donations to maintain food bank supplies during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Its latest annual report suggests that Canadians make more than one million visits to food banks each month. He warns that demand will increase if people are unable to work – even with the federal government Aid of $ 82 billion .

The closings and other disruptions will only make things more difficult for the vulnerable, said Bree Denning, executive director of the Yellowknife Women’s Society.

While policy makers worry that people will get sick, many people worry about putting food on the table, paying rent or finding the safety of an abusive partner.

The continuation of these services will be particularly important in small communities in the Northwest Territories, where food insecurity is a well-documented problem.

Ernest Zheke unloads a box of food from the Food Rescue van during a delivery. (Alex Brockman / CBC)

After schools in the area closed, staff at Helen Kalvak Elihakvik School in Ulukhaktok donated stored supplies from their breakfast program to the hamlet, to be distributed among families in need.

“We are part of the community. Wherever we can continue to help, we will help,” said Richard McKinnon, school principal. “We made the decision right away.”

In Łutsël K’é, the First Nation uses its own profits to help people weather the pandemic. Its commercial branch will provide each household with a food basket and $ 250.

Meanwhile in Yellowknife, work at Food Rescue continues as long as it is safe to do so.

They plan to load their trucks with meat, bread and produce and leave on Friday afternoon with another group of volunteers who deliver food to those who need it most.