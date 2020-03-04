Despite the virus, the IOC is solid at the Olympics from July

Switzerland, Lausanne (AP)-Despite global concerns and speculations about whether a rapidly spreading virus epidemic will affect the Tokyo Olympics, IOC leadership has not joined the discussion.

“No words of cancellation or delay were mentioned,” President International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told a press conference on Wednesday the second day of the board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

After holding a conference call with the local organizer, Bach sought to plan a calm guarantee. In Tokyo, officials told local media, some of whom wore protective masks.

Asked about his confidence from July 24 to August. The 9 Olympics will go on schedule, Bach replied: “Because we talk to experts.”

“We are a sports organization and follow the advice of the World Health Organization,” Bach mentioned a UN agency about 60 kilometers (40 miles) away from Geneva.

The colonial virus, which emerged in China late last year, infected more than 90,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,100 people by Wednesday. Serious outbreaks have been experienced in Iran and Italy.

Switzerland, home to the IOC, borders Italy and has banned rallying of 1,000 people by mid-March, preventing the spread of the virus.

About 100 people were in the meeting room at the IOC headquarters and heard Bach used widely similar answers from various angles to avoid virus questions.

“I will not add fuel to the speculative flame,” Bach said when asked about the deadline to decide whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.

Asked if the WHO declaring the pandemic would change the position of the IOC, Bach said, “I do not participate in any mere speculation of that kind.”

Bach said he had gained confidence from meeting with the WHO Executive Secretary and other key officials last Friday. The task forces of WHO, IOC, Japanese sports and civil servants staff have been working together for about three weeks.

The virus affected many qualifying tournaments of 33 sports held in the Tokyo medal program. Some tournaments have been postponed, venues have been changed, and travel problems have occurred for athletes such as China.

“This is rewarding,” Bach acknowledged. “But I must say that I am very proud of the Olympic movement because of the great solidarity and flexibility that everyone has shown so far.”