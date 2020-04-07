A representative of the Democratic State of Detroit recovered from coronavirus and she says it was the combination of the drug hydroxychloroquine and President Trump who saved his life.

The state representative’s husband Karen Whitsett is an engineer at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the two believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 through his work.

DETROIT BUS CONDUCTOR DEAD OF CORONAVIRUS AFTER PUBLISHING A VIDEO TO TAKE THE VIRUS SERIOUSLY

Whitsett said she started to suffer from shortness of breath, sinus problems and swollen lymph nodes and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Her doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to prevent and treat malaria and also used to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and medical conditions.

Trump touted the use of hydroxychloroquine in his daily coronavirus briefings despite setbacks from health experts who warn that the drug could be dangerous and that its effectiveness against COVID-19 has not been proven.

“It has a lot to do with the president (…),” Whitsett said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

Whitsett started taking the drug in combination with antibiotics on March 31 and said she started receiving relief in “less than two hours”.

When asked if she thought Trump could have saved her life, Whitsett replied, “Yes, I do” and “I thank him”.

Trump tweeted first year MP Monday, saying, “Congratulations to Michigan state representative Karen Whitsett. I’m so glad you get better!”

Whitsett’s husband is still awaiting the results of his COVID-19 exam.