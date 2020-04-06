Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline dead at 85

Detroit tigers Al Kaline Hall of Fame passed away at his Michigan home on Monday, a family friend told Detroit Free Press. The cause of death has not been indicated. He was 85 years old.

Kaline, also known as “Mr. Tiger, “has spent his entire 22-year career in Detroit. He was 18 times All-Star and 10 times Gold Glove Award.

He was the youngest player to win the American League batting title, when he had a .340 hitting average at 20 in 1955. Kaline, who had a .297 career hitting average, hit for .300 or better in nine seasons.

He has never led the league in home runs or product points, and has never won the AL Most Valuable Player award. He finished second in the MVP by voting twice and once in third.

Kaline ended his career with 3,007 career hits and 399 home runs. He retired shortly after recording his 3,000th hit in 1974, and immediately joined the Tigers’ broadcast team from 1976 to 2001. He was also a special assistant to the general manager. His jersey n ° 6 became the first number withdrawn by the Tigers.

In her first year of eligibility, Kaline was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1980.

“If there is one achievement that I am particularly proud of, it is that I have always served baseball to the best of my ability,” said Kaline during her Hall of Fame induction speech. “I never deliberately did anything to discredit the game, the Tigers or my family.

“By far, being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the proudest moment of my life. You can be sure that I will make every effort to meet the obligation associated with this honor. “