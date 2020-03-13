Development of a vaccine against the coronavirus: where is it?

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) valued it would take 18 months to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Here is an update on the progress of several large companies in their search for a cure.

Moderna Inc.

On January 23, Moderna received funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, Market watch reported.

On February 21, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced that it would begin enrolling 45 adult patients in a phase I clinical trial to test mRNA-1273 as a vaccine against COVID- 19. The trial is scheduled to end on June 1, 2021.

On February 24, the biotechnology company said it had shipped the first batch of mRNA-1273 to NIAID for clinical trials in the United States.

Patients will be closely monitored for one year. The trial will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Glaxosmithkline

Glaxosmithkline, a leading vaccine manufacturer, is known for bringing vaccines against human papillomavirus (HPV) and seasonal flu to the market.

On February 3, it was announced that the University of Queensland would have access to the British pharmacist’s vaccine adjuvant platform technology, which can boost a vaccine’s response and limit the amount needed, according to at Marketwatch.

February 24, GSK ad that Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company based in China, has entered into a research collaboration with it, for its candidate protein-based coronavirus (COVID-19 S-Trimer).

GSK will provide Clover with access to its pandemic adjuvant system for further study.

Johnson & Johnson

On February 18, 2020, Johnson & Johnson announced that its research arm, Janssen Pharmaceutical, will extend its existing partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to seek treatments for COVID-19, according to on the company’s website.

J&J will also examine known pathways in the pathophysiology of coronaviruses to determine whether previously tested drugs can be used to help patients survive and reduce the impact of the disease in non-lethal cases.

“Johnson & Johnson has a long-standing commitment to tackle established and emerging epidemics and will continue to mobilize resources to support global efforts to fight the current coronavirus epidemic,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson. officer, said.

WHAT IS THE DANGEROUS OF CORONAVIRUS?

Sanofi pasteur

Sanofi has teamed up with the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to share its recombinant technological platform in order to accelerate the discovery of a potential vaccine, according to on the company’s website.

Sanofi will also collaborate with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) as its research continues, in the hope of finding a breakthrough.

“Addressing a global health threat like this new coronavirus will require a collaborative effort, which is why we are working with BARDA to rapidly advance a potential vaccine candidate,” said David Loew, global head of vaccines at Sanofi. “Although we lend our expertise wherever possible, we believe that working with BARDA could provide the most significant results in protecting the public from this latest epidemic.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

The CEO of Inovio, J. Joseph Kim, said in a interview with Bloomberg that the biotech company, based outside of Philadelphia, is looking to have at least 1 million doses available to the public by the end of 2020, before relying on larger manufacturers to expand to 50 millions.

Inovio has previously worked on a potential vaccine against another coronavirus, called Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, and may be able to use its previous research to develop a cure.