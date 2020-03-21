DHS chief dismisses rumors of national foreclosure from coronavirus: “It’s just not true”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Crushed Rumors of a Saturday potential national lockout because of coronavirus, claiming that there are no such plans and that such rumors are “misinformation”.

“It’s just not true,” said Wolf on Fox & Friends. “What we see is a lot of disinformation campaigns via text, via social media, so we want to make sure to refute them, to eliminate them … much of this information is just that: misinformation. “

THE SUPERIOR NATIONAL GUARD REFUSES THE NATIONAL RUMORS OF CORONAVIRUS QUARANTAINE

A number of states, including New York, California and Illinois, issued “stay at home” orders, as part of the fight against the spread of the virus. These measures have fueled rumors that such policies could be adopted nationally by the federal government.

Some of these rumors include the claim that martial law would be invoked with the help of the National Guard – but they are untrue, said Wolf.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“We want to make sure that people get information from reliable sources, so these are your national and federal officials, and we ask them not to disseminate this information,” he said.

“So we have no plans for a national lockdown or a national quarantine, and again it’s just – its misinformation.”

LOCKINGS, MULTIPLY HOME STAY POLICIES FOR CORONAVIRUSES, AMOUNT OF DEATHS

Friday, other officials also mobilized to suppress the rumors.

“I hear unfounded rumors about #NationalGuard troops supporting a national quarantine,” tweeted General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau. “Let me be clear: there have been no such discussions.”

Many people across the United States said they received text messages warning of martial law, urging authorities to assure residents that the messages were false. Defense officials have warned that bad foreign actors could use this uncertain weather to spread bad rumors to panic the American public.

Governors across the country continue to deploy Guard troops in response to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 3,000 have been activated in nearly 30 states to contribute to efforts to contain the epidemic.

Troops in New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Louisiana and Michigan, among other states, support the relief efforts. Their mission includes disinfecting public spaces, distributing food, helping with transportation and logistical support for health officials, as well as collecting and delivering samples, the Guard said in a statement. Press release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Nationally, the administration has taken a number of measures to restrict entry to the United States as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Friday, administration announced restrictions on non-essential travel to the borders with Mexico and Canada.

The United States currently has more than 19,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 260 deaths.

Louis Casiano and Jennifer Griffin of Fox News contributed to this report.