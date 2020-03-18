DHS plans plan to turn back asylum seekers, people who have illegally crossed the southern border

Fox News has learned that the Department of Homeland security (DHS) is considering a plan to turn back asylum seekers and anyone who has crossed the southern border illegally in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The idea is currently being developed by DHS staff, but there is still work to do before presenting it to President Trump for a final decision.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News that the president has the power to do whatever is necessary to protect the American public from this potentially deadly disease.

“President Trump is 100% committed to protecting the American people from coronaviruses and all options are being considered,” said the official.

Trump has long been a strong advocate for enhanced border security and has favored a targeted approach to curb illegal immigration.

Immigration and US Customs (ICE) is under DHS and would be subject to implementation of the directive if approved.

This news comes after the European Union (EU) has chosen to close the borders of the block to most foreigners on Tuesday.

The ban is expected to last at least 30 days, with citizens of the UK, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland probably exempt.