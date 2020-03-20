Dianne Feinstein and 3 Senate colleagues sold stocks before coronavirus crash: reports

Sen. Dianne Feinstein from California and three of her Senate colleagues sold millions of dollars worth of shares in the days leading up to the coronavirus epidemic has crushed the market, according to reports.

The data is listed on a US Senate website containing financial information for members of the Senate.

Feinstein, who is a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her husband sold between $ 1.5 million and $ 6 million in stock in California biotechnology company Allogene Therapeutics, between January 31 and February 18, reported the New York Times.

Questioned by the newspaper, a spokesman for the Democrat in San Francisco said that Feinstein was not directly involved in the sale.

“All of Senator Feinstein’s assets are in a blind trust,” spokesman Tom Mentzer told The Times. “She has no involvement in her husband’s financial decisions.”

Reports identified the other three senators as Richard Burr of North Carolina, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, all Republicans.

Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, used more than 30 transactions to transfer between $ 628,000 and $ 1.72 million on February 13, according to ProPublica.

Report says transactions involved a large percentage of the senator’s assets and took place about a week before the impact of the virus epidemic drove stock prices to the point where gains made during the president’s tenure Trump have been largely wiped out.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the United States and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing outbreak of coronavirus,” said a spokesperson for Burr. “As the situation continues to evolve on a daily basis, he is deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy.”

Burr was an author of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, a law that helps determine the federal response to situations such as the coronavirus outbreak, ProPublica reported. Burr’s office declined to comment on the type of information Burr could have received on the coronavirus before its stock sales, the outlet reported.

NPR reported that Burr made more disturbing comments about the coronavirus behind closed doors last month.

“There is one thing I can tell you about this: its transmission is much more aggressive than anything we have seen in recent history,” said Burr at a meeting of business leaders on 27 February in Washington. “It probably looks more like the pandemic of 1918”.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate in December by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp after outgoing senator Johnny Isakson resigned due to health concerns – despite President Trump’s allies having urged Kemp to select representative Doug Collins instead.

Loeffler and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher, president of the New York Stock Exchange, sold shares on January 24, the day she attended a briefing by two members of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, The Daily Beast reported.

Between that day and February 14, the couple sold shares worth between $ 1.2 million and $ 3.1 million, the report said. In addition to sales, they also bought inventory from a software maker that helps people work from home – just before millions of Americans were forced to leave their offices due to the epidemic, according to the report.

Loeffler criticized the Daily Beast report as a “ridiculous and baseless attack” in a pair of late night tweets.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I don’t make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by several third-party advisers without my or my husband’s knowledge,” wrote Loeffler. “As confirmed in the periodic transaction report to the Ethical Senate, I was informed of these purchases and sales on February 16, 2020 – three weeks after they were made.”

Imhofe sold up to $ 400,000 in inventory on January 27 to companies such as PayPal, Apple and real estate company Brookfield Asset Management, The New York Times reported.

