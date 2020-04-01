Difference between coronavirus and seasonal allergies: answers to your questions by an expert

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Spring is in the air and that means it is also time for the trees to bloom and the pollen to move through the air. But this spring, there is another respiratory irritant to fear: new coronavirus.

Over 30 million Americans suffer seasonal allergies, which can cause a dry cough, shortness of breath, and abdominal chest pain, which is similar to the symptoms reported by COVID-19 patients.

While the allergy season has already started for many people in the southern United States, April will become the peak for many of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 in the northern region, including the region of the three New York States, according to at Accuweather.

With the most cases of coronavirus are expected to strike two weeks from now, many may find it difficult to differentiate between seasonal allergies and the possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Fox News spoke with Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist from Allergy & Asthma Network and clinical professor at NYU Langone, on how to tell the difference between the two.

Fox News: Some of the main symptoms of coronavirus: dry cough, shortness of breath are symptoms felt by millions of Americans suffering from allergies, how can we know if they are allergies or coronavirus?

Dr Purvi Parikh: Generally, the coronavirus will also have a fever greater than 100.4. In addition, up to 50% of people may experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The coronavirus will be more tired.

Allergies will not have high temperatures and will also have more associated “itchy” symptoms. Also [patients] may have a runny nose and watery eyes, which is more typical of allergies.

Fox News: Many doctors have warned that underlying health conditions may lead some to be more susceptible to the virus. Are seasonal allergies considered an underlying condition?

Parikh: Seasonal allergies, which trigger asthma in our asthmatics, are a risk factor. In addition, people with allergies and asthma are more likely to have upper respiratory infections in general.

Fox News: Is there a psychological element to allergies? Will COVID-19 make people with allergies more likely to develop severe symptoms due to anxiety and fear of potentially contracting the disease?

Parikh: There is a psychological component to any chronic condition, as it is frightening to have an asthma attack or a life-threatening allergic reaction. Often, anxiety can worsen asthma attacks, so it is possible that uncontrolled anxiety caused by COVID-19 may cause increased distress. The symptoms of anxiety and asthma are often the same.

Fox News: Are you concerned that people will come to the emergency room as the allergy season continues to intensify? Are there guidelines in place [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or local authorities on this?

Parikh: Yes, at this time of year, we see a peak in hospitalizations due to asthma attacks and allergic symptoms. Since asthma attacks are life threatening and the coronavirus is also serious in this population, we do our best to keep these patients out of the emergency room where they can be exposed.

Although there are no official CDC guidelines, I encourage my asthma and allergy sufferers not to stop their control medications and to stay at home as much as possible to avoid any flare-ups.

If need be and they trigger, I always manage them in my office or by telemedicine visits rather than sending them to the emergency room because it can be a death sentence for an asthmatic because of the increased risk of contracting the virus like all hospitals are a hot spot.

It also helps to ease the burden on my emergency physicians.

Fox News: Are there any allergy medications that should be avoided because of COVID-19 or anything that could make the situation worse?

Parikh: We minimize the use of oral or injectable steroids if possible. However, nasal steroids and inhaled steroids should definitely be pursued and are probably protective against the virus, so please don’t stop them.

Fox News: Is there anything else you want people to know about their seasonal allergies and their coronavirus?

Parikh: Again, do not panic if you are prone to allergies and asthma at this time of the year and if you do not have a fever or gastrointestinal problems, it is likely not to be a coronavirus.

But, 10 people die every day in this country normally from asthma, most of which are allergic, so if you have respiratory symptoms of coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, even without fever, please contact your doctor.