Discussions continue on convocation of House of Commons as Senate extends break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that conversations were continuing on the calling of the House of Commons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five weeks ago, Parliament decided to adjourn until April 20.

Trudeau said that, without further arrangement, 338 MPs are expected to travel to Ottawa over the weekend to attend Monday’s sitting.

“It is obviously not a good idea,” he told reporters during his daily briefing outside of Rideau Cottage on Friday. “We are not under normal circumstances.”

Trudeau said the government had suggested to opposition parties that Parliament return once a week to discuss the legislation.

“We have to make sure that our democracy continues to work and that is something that is close to our hearts,” he said.

The Conservatives are pushing for sessions of the House of Commons four times a week, with a small number of members from all parties. They argue that Parliament has a critical role to play in holding the government to account and that question period is an important part of this work.

“More than ever, Parliament is an essential service. According to the great John Diefenbaker, Parliament is more than a procedure. It is the guardian of the freedom of the nation. No government should use a health crisis to try to put end democracy or take away hard-won rights or freedoms, “said opposition leader Andrew Scheer at his own press conference on Friday morning.

“We have presented a proposal. We think that several sessions per week would be ideal. We are not satisfied with the government’s response. We therefore appeal to Canadians to do the important work that Parliament must do. able to play during this pandemic. “

Trudeau said the parties are also discussing how virtual sessions could work. While the use of online conferencing technology may bring members closer while limiting the number of people physically present in the House of Commons at any given time, some have said the plan may be frustrated by slow internet connections in some parts of the country.

“Clearly, the purpose of the virtual sessions would be to ensure that Canadians who are not within driving distance of Ottawa continue to voice their views and concerns,” said Mr. Trudeau.

“It is a technological challenge that we will work on very, very hard to ensure that, as we move towards virtual Parliament solutions, while the Speaker and the House of Commons work on it, we will ensure that every voice can be heard. “

The spokesperson for the Office of the President of the Senate said that the Upper House had agreed to extend its adjournment until June 2. The Senate can be recalled earlier if necessary to deal with government legislation.