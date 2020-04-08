“Dismiss”: Student Job Seekers Say They’ve Been Forgotten in the Federal Pandemic Plan

Keihgan Blackmore, a law student at McGill University, had planned to spend his summer in New York after opening a potential researcher position in a technology startup. This was before the city became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

“After I finished the interview, I was informed that they had canceled the job due to the coronavirus epidemic,” he said.

He is now struggling to pay next year’s $ 10,000 tuition fees – a fate shared by many students in Canada who have seen the disappearance of lucrative internships or retail or restaurant jobs as the backbone of the economic contagion.

But unlike other workers, students like Blackmore say they can’t necessarily count on government assistance.

“I don’t feel supported by the government at all,” said Mikaela Mailly, a third-year political science and history student at McGill. “I feel like the students have been pushed aside.”

Keihgan Blackmore is a law student at McGill University and co-chair of the Black Law Students’ Association at McGill. (Keihgan Blackmore (Submitted))

The government’s flagship economic measure, the Canadian Emergency Response Allowance (CERB), applies to people who have lost their income due to the pandemic for at least 14 consecutive days in the past month. Students who do not have a minimum annual income of $ 5,000, or who have not worked consistently throughout the academic year, will not be eligible for transfer, which promises to donate approximately $ 2,000 per months to candidates.

Trudeau says student aid is coming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged these concerns at his daily press conference on Monday and said his government was working to close the gap.

“And I know there are also a lot of university students wondering what kind of work you will get this summer,” said Trudeau on Monday morning. “You need support now, and work is underway to get it to you as quickly as possible.”

At another press conference later today, President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, said students who have lost part-time jobs in restaurants and retail businesses are still eligible government assistance, including an automatic six-month interest-free moratorium on student loan payments.

President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, met with journalists on Parliament Hill on Monday 1:45

Duclos also noted that the government’s wage subsidy would help students and new graduates.

“These wage subsidies are very important,” he said. “They will encourage and help businesses re-hire or hire students who would otherwise lose their jobs.”

Students gather and sign petitions

But students like Alex Gold-Apel say they fear being the last to benefit from this wage subsidy.

“I think this response is a bit poorly targeted,” he said. “Students, in this case, will be competing with everyone for these jobs, and most employers will not prioritize a new hire or a student over existing employees.”

Gold-Apel, a second-year master’s student in public policy at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs, wrote to federal ministers asking them to take specific measures to help students. He also joined students who signed a online petition.

Gold-Apel has said that one option the government should consider is to provide a guaranteed basic income for everyone.

“It is the easiest and probably the quickest way to ensure that all Canadians get the support they need,” he told the CBC. “There is a gap to fill.”

CERB forces some to refuse to work

Contract workers and freelancers in the so-called “concert economy” may also have difficulty accessing government benefits.

Philip Sportel works in the Toronto film industry, creating visual effects. Since the start of the pandemic, he said, his income has dropped to 10% of what he usually earns.

Since federal benefit rules require applicants to be out of work for two weeks before applying, Sportel said it had refused a paycheck of $ 300 for a recent small entertainment concert.

“I had to send them an email and say, ‘Sorry, I can’t charge you or I won’t get my government benefits,'” he said. “Which was really bad. “

He and others also signed a petition ask the federal government to allow people to earn additional income to supplement the CERB.

Toronto employment lawyer Lior Samfiru has said he supports the idea.

“If you create an advantage that encourages people not to be employed, not to look for work, not to do everything they can to contribute to the economy in this situation, then it’s counterproductive “said Samfiru.

“We want to encourage people to work in any way they can. We have all these people in a new sector, in the concert economy, [and] they provide an important service. “

Trudeau said on Monday that his government would continue to fine-tune its assistance program to help workers – especially workers in long-term care facilities or retirement homes – who would earn more if they were on CERB than ‘they would only work.

“This is why we are carefully considering how we can increase their wages a little bit, so that they better stay at work, rather than leave work and receive CERB,” said Trudeau.