Disney CEO Bob Chapek minimizes ABC News scandals, “ubiquitous anti-conservative bias”

New Disney CEO Bob chapek was faced with an investor ongoing issues at ABC News Wednesday, but the senior executive dismissed the criticism, and the investor later criticized him for having “his head in the sand regarding the anti-conservative bias omnipresent in ABC News”.

Justin Danhof, General Counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, cited data showing that ABC News is extremely negative towards President Trump and mentioned other scandals that have come out of the news division recently by speaking to Chapek at the company’s annual investor. meeting.

ABC NEWS SUSPENDS DAVID WRIGHT FOR REMARKS MADE IN THE VERITAS VIDEO PROJECT

ABC News recently suspended Washington veteran correspondent David Wright for comments he made and which were captured on video by Veritas project. The controversial Project Veritas is the same group that posted images of ABC anchor Amy Robach claiming that ABC News executives had killed a story that allegedly revealed the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years ago.

Danhof, who has come to Disney shareholders’ meetings to ask fiery questions in the past, told Chapek he had “implored” former CEO Bob Iger to solve ABC News problems for years .

AMY ROBACH OF ABC NEWS TAKEN ON THE HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK boosted his EPSTEIN bomb

Danhof asked Chapek directly, “What steps can you take to bring objectivity to ABC and when can we expect a balanced return of coverage?”

Chapek responded by saying that his “very first trip” after being named the new CEO was to visit ABC News. He said he was “overwhelmed by the professionalism and objectivity” of the news division, but admitted that Wright said some things about the Veritas project video to prompt the company to question its objectivity.

But Chapek remained positive and rejected other critics, saying that ABC News has a “stellar history of objectivity and reporting” and “will continue to do so in the future.”

ABC NEW SUSPENDS MATT GUTMAN FOR FALSE REPORTING ALL KOBE BRYANT CHILDREN WERE ON A DOOMÉ HELICOPTER

“Meet the new boss, the same as the old boss,” Danhof told Fox News after the meeting, referring to a famous song from The Who. “Mr. Chapek seems happy to stick his head in the sand when it comes to the ubiquitous anti-conservative bias in ABC News, just like his predecessor Mr. Iger always has been. The bias is blatant.”

ABC News declined to comment when Fox News contacted him.

“In addition to what all Americans see on a daily basis, Project Veritas recently exposed numerous examples of ABC journalists admitting that network bosses have repeatedly created positive stories about President Trump,” said Danhof.

While Chapek was positive and largely avoided criticism from Danhof, his comment that Wright’s objectivity is questionable coincides with the network’s decision to suspend the seasoned reporter.

Wright fined after review by senior ABC News officials footage in which Wright describes himself as a “socialist” and criticizes the network for the way he chooses to present the information.

“I feel bad about it. I think the truth is suffering, voters are uninformed and people also have the ability to tune in to what they want to hear, “said Wright in the video, which also featured an ABC News producer. “And so, it’s like there is no benefit, or our bosses see no benefit in doing the job that we’re supposed to be doing, which is to tell the truth in power and hold people accountable. “

Wright then set out his political views at length. “I would consider myself a socialist, as I think there should be national health insurance,” he said. “I totally agree with corporate control, I think there are too many billionaires, and I think there is a wealth gap – that’s a problem.

An ABC News representative told Fox News that he would be reassigned after serving his suspension and an insider said he had been tricked into making statements to the camera.

Back in 2018, Danhof confronted Iger, CEO of the time on ABC News’ Joy Behar, who was under fire at the time for mocking Vice President Pence’s Christian faith. Disney appointed Chapek the new CEO last month after Iger abruptly resigned.