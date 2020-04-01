DJ with terminal cancer and coronavirus told doctors to “save someone else”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A popular DJ in the United Kingdom, Who had been fighting leukemia for two years before coronavirus, Died on Friday after telling doctors to “save someone else’s life.”

Liam Downing, 30, had just celebrated his birthday a few days earlier with family members in his hospital room. He came down with an “infection” on March 16, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister Laura.

She said COVID-19 started to attack her body and caused her condition to deteriorate at a much faster rate.

Doctors told his family on March 19 that there was nothing they could do to cure his cancer, so two days later he decided to stop using drugs – so they could use their resources elsewhere, Metro UK reported.

“Liam had discussed with the specialist his options, at the end of the conversation, Liam had made the courageous decision not to take any more drugs and to be rather comfortable and to receive end-of-life care instead”, said Laura.

“It was a huge shock for all of our family and friends, but it was Liam’s wish. He had been fighting the battle for as long as he could with leukemia and didn’t want to waste the NHS anymore [National Health Service] money and selflessly said “save someone else’s life”. “

She described him as a “cute teddy bear” that “lights up any room he enters”. Laura said that he had asked family members to visit him or FaceTime one last time before her death.

For his last birthday – equipped with balloons, banners and birthday cards – family members made him “as special” as they could. Laura said that Liam was always making jokes in the middle of her pain while holding a “big bright smile on her face”.

He died a few days later.

“Liam has given up his battle against leukemia and COVID-19 closing his eyes and leaving this land peacefully,” wrote his sister.

The money from Liam’s GoFundMe page – which has raised up to £ 4,630 ($ 5,062) so far – will help pay for his plot, tombstone and flowers, said Laura.

As of Wednesday morning, the United Kingdom recorded more than 25,499 cases of COVID-19 and 1,793 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.