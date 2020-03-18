DNC and Wisconsin Dems Continue to Expand Voting Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

the National Democratic Committee and the Wisconsin Democrat Party filed a lawsuit Wednesday in hopes of expanding voter access amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrats’ decision comes just weeks before the state holds its presidential primary and concerns over the surge in votes during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“These steps are essential to ensure that all Wisconsinites who wish to participate in the April 7 elections are able to do so,” DNC president Tom Perez said in a statement.

Perez added: “In view of the necessary measures taken by [Wisconsin] Governor Evers and Wisconsin public health officials to limit the spread of the virus, it is more important than ever that we expand voting access, and the increase in necessary measures will help protect both health public and the right of Wisconsinites to participate in our democracy. “

The lawsuit seeks to force the Wisconsin election official to extend electronic and email registration until April 3, to suspend the requirement that copies of photo ID be used with mail-in and ballot requests. copies of proof of residence documents accompany voter registration requests.

The court records also want the state to extend its current deadline, requiring that postal ballots be received before 8 p.m. polling day to be postmarked by polling day and received by municipal clerk offices within 10 days of the election.

“No one should have to choose between exposure to COVID-19 and deprivation of rights,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party president Ben Wikler. “The court should immediately remove obstacles to full participation in postal voting. Our democracy depends on our ability to organize free, secure and fair elections, no matter what, even during a pandemic. “

Wisconsin – a key state in the battlefield of this year’s presidential election – has been the subject of a number of lawsuits relating to its voting process.

President Trump won the state by less than 23,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win Wisconsin since 1984, after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton sadly failed to campaign in the state. The Democrats are trying to remedy their defeat this election season by hosting the National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee this summer and aggressively targeting voters in the Badger state.

Earlier this month, a conservative law firm asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to quickly quash an appeal court decision that stopped the purging of more than 200,000 people from the voters’ lists. State, a decision which, according to the Democrats, aimed to make the task more difficult for their voters. to vote.

Moments after the complaint was filed, a Conservative Supreme Court judge, who previously suspended the case because he was on the ballot on April 7, said he would “rethink” that decision after the elections. The court blocked 3-3 without the participation of judge Dan Kelly when asked to take up the matter earlier, so that it could be a deciding vote.

Wisconsin’s presidential primary is April 7, but the appeal does not ask the court to act in time for this election. Last month, a state court of appeal quashed a Ozaukee county judge’s order for the purge and dismissed the case, setting up the appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.