DNC spent $ 22 million on YouTube ads supporting Democrats during fall campaign

the National Democratic Committee says it will spend $ 22 million to run YouTube ads in 14 battlefield states across the country starting in September, general election goes up a gear.

In an announcement Monday, the DNC said the ads would help increase participation rates presidential candidate as well as the incumbents and candidates competing in the ballot races. This is part of the DNC’s efforts to defeat President Trump, retake the Senate and hold the majority of Democrats in the House.

“More than ever, it is essential that we reach voters where they are online – and this digital program will help us mobilize the voters we need to make Donald Trump president for a term,” said the president. from the DNC, Tom Perez, in a press release.

“By making this type of historic and early investment in our battlefields and campaign infrastructure, the DNC puts our final candidate and the Democrats at all levels of the ballot in the strongest position possible to secure victory in November “, he added.

The purchase of announcements marks the most expenditure of the DNC so far this cycle and it is much more than the organization of the national party reserved at this stage of the electoral cycle of 2016.

While the $ 22-million ad reservation is large, it comes when Trump’s re-election team and the National Republican Committee have spent significant amounts on digital, spending tens of millions of dollars to run Facebook ads during 2019 and the first three months of this year.

DNC announcements are scheduled to begin airing on September 1 in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. A month later, they start in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

The purchase of DNC ads was first reported by the New York Times.