DNC Transfers Biden-Sanders Debate To Washington Studio Without Audience Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The National Democrat Committee has moved the scheduled Democratic presidential debate Sunday from Phoenix, Arizona to a studio in Washington, D.C., where former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders will debate without a live audience, in the middle fears of coronavirus.

“On a plenty of caution and in order to reduce travel across the country, all parties have decided that the best way to go is to hold Sunday’s debate at the CNN studio in Washington, DC, without a live hearing, “said the director of communications. from DNC, Xochitl Hinojosa, in a statement Thursday.

She also announced that moderator Jorge Ramos would withdraw from this debate due to contact with a person who tested positive.

“In addition, the DNC, CNN and Univision recently learned that the anchor and moderator of Univision Jorge Ramos was in the vicinity of someone who was in direct contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said. she continued. “Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are healthy and have no symptoms. Although he was authorized by health professionals and out of caution, Jorge decided not to participate in the next democratic debate on March 15. Univision Ilia Calderón’s press anchor will lead the debate for him. “

She added: “Our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our staff, our campaigns and all those involved in the debate.”

The DNC announced on Wednesday that the debate would take place, as planned, in Arizona, but without a live hearing “at the request of the two campaigns and out of caution”.

The decision to move the event to D.C. comes a day after the World Health Organization designated the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, an international pandemic.

President Trump on Wednesday night, in an address to the nation’s Oval Office, said he was calling for a temporary suspension of air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from from the United Kingdom and those carrying cargo, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us. No nation is more prepared and more resilient,” said Trump.

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

As of Thursday morning, there were more than 1,300 cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 44 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States has so far recorded 36 deaths from coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

