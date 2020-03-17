DNC’s Perez urges Dem voters in remaining primary states to vote by mail

In an effort to ensure the safety of voters and tellers amidst coronavirus pandemic and prevent the postponement of the primaries, the National Democratic Committee calls states that have to come presidential primary contests to offer options like postal voting.

“States can provide easy access to voting while taking the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of the American people.” To ensure the voice of voters is heard, the DNC urges the remaining primary states to use a variety of other essential mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials, “urged the president. from the DNC, Tom Perez, in a Tuesday. declaration.

THE PROGRESSIVE SLAM PEREZ AS ‘IRRESPONSABLE’ TO ALLOW PRIMERS IN THE EVENT OF A BREAK

Perez stressed that “the simplest tool is postal voting, which is already used in a number of states and should be made available to all registered voters. States using postal voting should proactively send ballots to registered voters, where possible, and should count all ballots as long as they are postmarked by the date of the primary. “

He also pointed to an expansion of apologetic mail-in ballots, which can be dropped in the mail. And he called for extending the days and hours of voting in states where in-person voting would still take place to cut the lines and allow people to keep their distance from others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Perez spoke as three states – Illinois, Florida and Arizona – held primaries on Tuesday. While voter turnout was low in Illinois at noon, there was a large increase in the number of advance ballots in the three states, which could compensate for the low turnout expected on Tuesday.

The Ohio primary was also scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but state officials used emergency powers to postpone the competition a few hours before the polls opened. The primaries scheduled for next Tuesday in Georgia, April 4 in Louisiana and May 19 in Kentucky have already been postponed to later dates, due to health problems linked to the vast epidemic of coronavirus.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also announced Tuesday that its state’s April 28 primary would be postponed to June 2. Officials from the Democratic Party in Puerto Rico – which is said to hold its competition on March 29 – also ask for a postponement.

CORONAVIRUS THREATS TO IMPROVE REMAINING PRIMERS AND CONVENTIONS

Perez – in his statement – called on states with primaries in the news a few weeks to implement some of the voting procedures he suggested rather than postponing their contests.

“What happened in Ohio last night only created more chaos and confusion, and the leadership of the Democratic Party of Ohio is working tirelessly to protect the right to vote,” a- he stressed.

“Eligible voters deserve certainty, security and accessibility. This is why states which have not yet held primary elections should focus on implementing the above measures in order to facilitate and secure for voters the exercise of their constitutional right to vote, instead of move the primaries towards the end of the cycle, while virus bypass remains unpredictable, “he added.