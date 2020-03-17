Do Coronavirus Precautions Reduce Rates of Influenza Infection?

Are coronavirus lowering precautions influenza infection rate?

“Logically, they will. But we won’t know until the season is over, “said former Dr. Robert Amler, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. a Fox News live blog.

Now, when Americans get sick right now, the question is: with what?

Is it the flu, a cold or the new coronavirus? Patients and doctors analyze signs of diseases to find out who needs what tests or care and how worried they should be.

Amler noted that there is an overlap between the coronavirus and the flu because “they are very similar.”

Efforts to tame the new virus will also control the flu in the process.

He said: “The full spectrum will not be known until we have gone through a season or two of this virus. This is all the more reason for people to get the flu shot so that their symptoms are not confused with the flu. “

So what is the greatest danger? And why do we respond to it so differently?

The medical impact of the new coronavirus is becoming increasingly important as it continues to spread in what is now officially recognized as a pandemic.

Overall, drugs like Kaletra, Remdesivir, and Chloroquine are used to fight the new virus.

The true death rate from coronavirus is not yet known, but it seems 10 times higher than the flu, which kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year.

Most people have had mild to moderate illness and have recovered, but coronavirus is more serious for those who are older or have other health conditions.

In the United States, 60% of adults have at least one underlying health problem and 42% have two or more.

The death rate from coronavirus has been higher among people with other health conditions – more than 10 percent for those with heart disease, for example. In the United States, 30 million have diabetes, more than 70 million are obese, and almost 80 million have high blood pressure.

Researchers are still trying to understand how deadly the new coronavirus is. The mortality rate from infection with the virus is not yet known because the cases detected at the start of an outbreak are often the most serious, people with mild or no symptoms are not tested and hospitals sometimes overwhelmed have struggling to care for the sickest patients. Various reports have estimated the mortality rate from less than 1% to 4% among the cases diagnosed so far, depending on the location.

COVID-19 is a flu-like illness that has killed a small fraction of the number of people the flu kills each year.

The number of infections in the United States has reached approximately 4,300, with at least 78 deaths, two-thirds of which are hard hit. Washington state where many residents of a Seattle suburban nursing home have been killed by the virus.

Worldwide, the epidemic has made more than 180,000 people sick and more than 7,100 dead.

The flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization.

The flu kills about 0.1% of those it infects, but it still causes hundreds of thousands of people each year because it infects millions.

Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, Yale New Haven’s health care system advise. They can include high fever (over 100.5 degrees), extreme exhaustion, muscle or body pain, dry cough, and chills.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough, and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is particularly worrisome for the elderly and those who have other medical conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart problems.

There is a big difference between the flu and the coronavirus: a vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it is not too late to catch it. It will not protect you from getting coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

“You don’t want to have a compromised immune system if you have a coronavirus,” said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Public health experts say the sheer number of deaths from the flu is exactly why extraordinary measures must be taken to try to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading widely.

The annual return of the flu cannot be stopped because it is already so ingrained in the population. There is always a chance that cases of COVID-19 may be limited or spread slowly during treatment development.

