Do I have to microwave my mail? Answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic by answering your questions. You can send us your questions by e-mail to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of answers every day of the week on our website, and we will also ask some of your questions to the experts during the The National and CBC News Network.

So far, we have received thousands of emails. Your questions surprised us, baffled, and made us think, including a number of questions about what to do with your mail – especially this question from Claire L .:

Would putting letters in the microwave for a short time destroy the COVID-19 virus?

We have received many questions from people who want to know if microwaves can be used to kill the new coronavirus. According to a recent study, the virus persists some surfaces , including paper products such as cardboard for up to 24 hours.

But Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners, says that most people get infected when the virus enters their airways – not through the skin. “Theoretically, if someone sneezes freshly on the mail, you touch it and … immediately touch your nose or your mouth, it can infect you. But it is very unlikely,” he said.

Chakrabarti recommends opening the mail as you normally would, but avoid touching your face. Wash your hands immediately after the mail is finished.

And although heat can kill the virus, putting paper in the microwave is a fire hazard, so don’t do it.

I have read that putting food in the fridge and freezer can actually save the virus. Can your experts comment?

Now that we’ve covered the microwaves, let’s move on to another kitchen appliance. This is a great follow-up question from Nancy S., who wants to know if the virus can survive in her fridge or freezer.

We asked Colin Furness, an epidemiologist in charge of infection control at the University of Toronto, this question. Unlike microwaves, freezers can preserve the virus, he said. “It’s like thinking of fresh meat,” said Furness. “If you freeze it, it will last a long time. It’s very similar to that.”

the BC Center for Disease Control stresses, however, “that no special precautions are required when storing food”.

“We recommend that you wash your hands after you put away the food you bought and before you prepare the food.”

We are currently isolating ourselves in an effort to “flatten the curve”. What markers do health experts use to determine if this is happening? Is there a plan for when and how to relax the restrictions?

After a few weeks of significant sacrifice, many Canadians are wondering if we have done enough to “flatten the curve,” including Sandra C. So how will health experts decide when our lives can return to normal?

According to Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai, the main indicator is the number of new cases per day. If this number stays the same or decreases, it could signal that we are controlling COVID-19.

However, she warns that if there are not enough tests, this could be an obstacle to determine if the spread slows down. “So you can’t really watch it everyday and know for sure what’s going on,” said McGeer.

As to when we can expect physical distance restrictions to be relaxed, a number of experts say it is still too early to say. Fair Ontario extended his state of emergency by two weeks , and British Columbia’s best doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said things are unlikely to return to normal “before at least the summer”.

“And then we have to prepare for the potential of a second wave in the fall,” said Henry.

What should parents do about shared custody arrangements? Is it safe for children to go between homes if both parents are isolated and are in good health?

We receive many questions from parents trying to share custody during the pandemic, including Stephanie B., who wants to know if it is safe for her children to travel between homes to spend time with mom and dad.

With all the physical distance guidelines, it might be tempting to want to keep your child in a parent’s home longer than normal. However, Vancouver lawyer Leena Yousefi said there were minimal risk of putting the child in a car and taking him to the other parent’s home.

And if a pre-existing court order, agreement or arrangement is in place for the children, the parents must comply.

“It’s a game of balance,” said Mahzulfah Uppal, a family lawyer in Brampton, Ontario, who advises parents to contact a family lawyer for legal advice before deciding to change the arrangements. preexisting.

“With the help of a lawyer, they can respond to concerns they have about COVID-19, and the behavior of the other parent, to see if they can find an appropriate arrangement for the children in these conditions.”

Do smokers put others at risk? For example, if I am two meters away but the other smokes and inhales some of the smoke, can I catch the virus in my lungs? What about vaping?

Public health experts are sounding the alarm about the possible links between lung damage caused by smoking or vaping and increased vulnerability to COVID-19.

Smoking has been proven to not only cause respiratory illnesses and chronic lung conditions, but also suppresses and damages the immune system, “so that when people get sick they have a harder time fighting it,” said David Hammond, professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Waterloo.

There is less research on the effects of vaping and the risk of viral infection, but Hammond said that people who vape regularly expose their airways to different toxicants.

“We expect it to be much less than smoking, but it is possible that it may further increase the sensitivity in terms of the severity of the COVID-19 experience,” he said.

As to whether secondhand smoke could transmit the virus, experts we spoke to said they were not aware of any research on the subject, but that such transmission was unlikely.

“Tobacco smoke is too fine [of a] the size of the particles that can carry the virus – by vaping the same way, ”said Neil Johnston, a registered respiratory therapist and head of the Manitoba Lung Association.

But he stressed the importance of avoiding second-hand smoke and keeping the right distance of two meters from everyone – including smokers.

WATCH | Financial experts answer questions from viewers on The National, including whether small businesses should get into debt in uncertain times: