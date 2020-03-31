Do not rinse the coronavirus disinfectant wipes the toilet, warns the EPA

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Lysol, Kleenex and other disinfectant wipes fly off the shelves as Americans seek to new coronavirus enter them, but disposing of the items as you would with regular toilet paper can create a health risk unrelated to COVID-19.

United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials issued a warning recently urged Americans to rinse only toilet paper and throw disinfectant wipes and “other non-disposable items” in the trash.

“Rinsing toilet paper only helps ensure that toilets, plumbing, sewers and septic tanks continue to function properly to safely manage our country’s wastewater,” said the EPA. “Although the EPA encourages disinfection in your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, never rinse disinfectant wipes or other non-disposable items.”

For those who wish to dispose of these items safely, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of contamination that does not involve flushing the product down the toilet. Brad Wright, vice president of healthcare solutions at Covanta, a waste management company, previously told Fox News that the guidelines are generally supplied by local communities, but placing the items in an airtight bag and then placing them in another bag is a safe way to dispose of them.

Flushing these products can cause backflow into internal plumbing or even local sewers and septic tanks, which could disrupt more than your own bathroom.

“Repairing these backups is costly and takes time and resources to ensure the proper functioning of wastewater management systems,” said the EPA.

“It is essential to have fully operational sanitation services to contain COVID-19 and protect Americans from other risks to public health,” the agency said. “Our country’s wastewater workers are everyday heroes who are on the front lines of protecting human health and the environment every day.”