Do not use ibuprofen for symptoms of coronavirus, some health officials recommend

A world Health The spokesperson for the Organization (WHO) recommended this week that people suffering from symptoms of COVID-19 avoid taking ibuprofen.

The suggestion came after French officials warned that the drug could actually worsen the effects of the virus.

Asked about the study, WHO spokesman Christian Lindemeier told reporters in Geneva that experts from United Nations health agencies “are studying this matter to give further guidance.”

“In the meantime, we recommend that you use [paracetamol]And do not use ibuprofen as self-medication. This is important, “he said, according to the AFP.

However, WHO spokesperson Ashley Baldwin told Fox News in an email that WHO “was gathering additional evidence” before making a formal recommendation and that it was unaware of ‘no “clinical or population-based data on this subject”.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran has sent a warning after a recent study published in The Lancet a medical journal found that when combined with anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, an enzyme could facilitate more COVID-19 infections and worsen symptoms.

However, there is no confirmed scientific evidence that ibuprofen could worsen coronavirus infections.

“Take anti-inflammatory drugs [ibuprofen, cortisone] could be an aggravating factor of the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs or if in doubt, ask your doctor for advice, ”Veran tweeted on Saturday. Paracetamol is commonly known as acetaminophen.

The French minister stressed that those who had been prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs should seek advice from their doctor.

Even before the pandemic, the French authorities warned of “serious complications” linked to the use of ibuprofen.

In addition to Veran’s recommendation, the French government warned against the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), the family of drugs that includes ibuprofen. “Serious side effects” from the use of NSAIDs have been reported in patients who are confirmed to have coronavirus or have symptoms.

However, other health officials have rejected the idea that ibuprofen could be harmful. “I think it was a mixture of some medical problems … maybe true, maybe not, but there is no good scientific evidence that says ibuprofen can make the coronavirus worse”, a said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior coronavirus health official from the Trump administration. answer, said on Barstool Sports’ “Sorry My Take“Podcast.

“This is wrong. There are no studies proving this reckless opinion,” Dr. Faheem Younis, quality manager and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland UCH, tweeted.