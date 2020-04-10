Hi everyone! This is our weekly newsletter on everything related to the environment, where we highlight trends and solutions that make us evolve towards a more sustainable world. ((register here to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.)

Do physical distance measures breathe new life into bikes?

As energy projects grow worldwide, renewable sources are increasing

A drop in global emissions from coronaviruses seems like good news – right?

Do physical distance measures breathe new life into bikes?

(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, we had to physically move away from others, which has resulted in many lifestyle changes, including the way we move.

Getting on a closed bus or train with other passengers – or even a taxi or chauffeur-driven transport service – is no longer a recommended option. To make matters worse, many public transit agencies are cutting back on their services. However, many people still have to go to work and to medical appointments.

During this time, we are told to stay at home as much as possible, but also to get some fresh air and exercise (while the gymnasiums are closed). An influx of visitors to the parks – many of which were not physically far enough from one another – has prompted governments to close parking lots in national, provincial and local parks.

The solution to this conundrum? In many cases, he rides on a bicycle.

New Yorkers have already done so en masse, with bike shops say double sales they normally receive at this time of the year. Meanwhile, bicycle repair shops in the UK . also say that business is booming.

In Canada, so many people ride bikes in cities like Winnipeg and Calgary that municipalities close certain lanes and roads to vehicles to give more space to cyclists (and pedestrians). Meanwhile, bike shops remain open as many provincial governments have recognized them as an essential service.

Brian Pincott, executive director of Vélo Canada Bikes, a group that promotes cycling and advocates for infrastructure to make it safer, said this type of government support is welcome.

He noted that many low-income urban people do not have other good transportation options at this time.

“So it’s also a matter of equity to have the right infrastructure so that people can really go about their daily business. [lives],” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic inadvertently improved cycling conditions by removing many cars from the road. Pincott said that the car-centered design of our cities often discourages people from riding a two-wheeler.

“Now that there are far fewer cars on the road, more and more people are seeing the bicycle as a viable choice,” he said. “It’s a great family activity.”

But will the bicycle boost continue after the end of the pandemic and the lifting of physical distance measures?

Pincott thinks it depends on whether governments continue to make it safer and easier for people to cycle. He thinks it’s a great opportunity for cities to create space for it.

In the meantime, he hopes that as the weather warms up, people will take advantage of the “perfect time” to get on their bikes.

“It is impossible not to be happy when you are riding your bike,” he said. “And God knows we need a little happiness.”

– Emily Chung

Readers comments

Last week, we interviewed Tom Rand , author of the new book The arguments in favor of climate capitalism: economic solutions for a planet in crisis.

Reader Susan Bates was struck by Rand’s claim that “when you can express risk appropriately, people will sacrifice for the common good. Humans are basically caring and decent.” Bates said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, “the government articulates risk appropriately through daily briefings, updated models, news alerts and more.”

“We need a laser-focused communication strategy for climate change in Ontario and Canada, and the response to this COVID pandemic has given us the blueprint.”

Overview: growth of renewable energy

In 2019, renewable energy capacity (wind, solar, hydro and geothermal) increased by 176 gigawatts worldwide, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) . This figure was a shadow over the amount of renewable energy capacity added in 2018 (179 GW). What is remarkable in the 2019 statistics is that of all the energy capacities added in the world, 72% were renewable, drawn by solar and wind.

(CBC)

Hot and upset: provocative ideas on the web

A drop in global emissions from coronaviruses seems like good news – right?

(Colin Perkel / The Canadian Press)

The streets of big cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal are empty. Shopping centers are closed. The restaurants are sitting in the dark. This is not only the case across Canada, but around the world.

The global closings of COVID-19 have a profound economic impact, but they also have an unexpected positive result: a reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

A drop in CO2 emissions has been observed in China – around 25% – and similar declines are expected in Northern Europe, where countries like Italy have been under control for more than a month. But it’s a drop in the bucket, scientists say.

This is because of two main factors: first, there is a difference in CO2 emissions and atmospheric CO2 concentrations; and second, any decline should be short lived.

Global warming “is still trying to catch up with the increased levels of greenhouse gases that are now in the atmosphere. And they will catch it for many years,” said Deke Arndt, head of climate monitoring at the national centers the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. for environmental information.

“Short-term deviations or short-term deviations from the trend, even in the downward direction … do not reverse what we have seen and what we will continue to see for years to come.”

Katharine Hayhoe, a Canadian climate scientist at Texas Tech University Climate Science Center, noted that the decline in CO2 emissions in the current period will be barely noticeable in the longer term. This is because of the existing CO2 concentrations.

“Atmospheric CO2 is the cumulative effect of all of our emissions over decades and centuries,” she said. “Imagine putting a block on a pile, and doing it every month for 300 years, and then not placing a block on the pile, and saying,” Oh, there is a big difference in the battery. ‘But the naked eye cannot even see this difference. So that’s the difference between concentrations and emissions. “

Another factor to consider is that reducing CO2 emissions is unlikely to last – once cities or countries lift their restrictions, industries will potentially increase production in order to overcome their financial losses. Indeed, this effect has already been observed in China.

Also, while other parts of the world – including Canada – may see lower emissions during the blockages, it may not be as dramatic as what has been observed in China.

Glen Peters, research director at the Norwegian Center for International Climate Research, predicts that year-over-year emissions will decrease in 2020, “but I would add great uncertainty about this.”

“The biggest challenge is that we are only a quarter of the way through the year, and we have to make big assumptions about what will happen for the next nine months of the year.”

Even if emissions were to drop by 50% in 2020, if they returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, this would have “virtually no effect on the climate”.

– Nicole Mortillaro

