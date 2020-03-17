Do pneumonia injections protect against coronavirus?

As coronavirus is sweeping the world, with more than 179,073 cases registered to date, many wonder whether injections to prevent pneumonia will be effective in combating COVID-19.

The question arises from the fact that coronavirus can cause respiratory infections. Symptoms range from mild – like runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and fatigue – but in more severe cases, they can cause pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure and even death, according to the American Lung Association.

Dr. Robert Amler, medical director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Fox News on Monday that a pneumonia vaccine to prevent this particular respiratory infection would not be effective in preventing pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Vaccines against pneumonia, such as the pneumococcal vaccine and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, do not protect against coronavirus, which is a virus recently discovered without a vaccine or cure to date, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite this, Almer says that viral pneumonia, which can be worsened by a bacterial infection in the lungs, can be fought with the vaccine, which is why it is always advisable to get vaccinated against respiratory diseases.