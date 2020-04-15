Do you want to give up health or location data to return to work?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Cameron Karosis generally strives to protect his personal information. But a scary episode of COVID-19 which started last month with headaches and fevers, progressed to respiratory problems and led to a hospital visit.

Karosis has already shared personal details with Massachusetts health investigators. And if asked to comply with a disease-tracking phone app that monitored his whereabouts but did not publicly reveal his name and address in Cambridge, he said he would too.

PEYTON AND ASHLEY MANNING GIVE HUNDREDS OF MEALS TO TENNESSEE HOSPITAL

“I’m sick and quarantined – hold me responsible for that,” said the 27-year-old software vendor. “You have the potential to kill other people.”

As countries around the world strive to end the bottlenecks and restart their economies and societies, citizens are being watched more closely in rich and poor, authoritarian and free countries.

New systems to track who is infected and who is not, and where they are, have been created or expanded in China, South Korea and Singapore. And a range of other surveillance systems – some using GPS location data, others collecting medical data – have been debated or tested in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and elsewhere.

The challenge: to strike a delicate balance between limiting the spread of the disease and allowing people to move freely outside their homes.

Whether it’s “immunity passports” or cell phone tracking applications, the goal is to protect public health. But experts say it’s also important to avoid a slippery slope scenario where the data collected to minimize the spread of the disease is stored indefinitely, available without limits to law enforcement, or susceptible to hacking.

WORLD COORNAVIRUS CASES EXCEED 2 MILLION BRANDS

“We have to build the railings necessary for civil liberties,” said Jake Laperruque, a lawyer for the non-profit government surveillance project in Washington. “If new data is collected for public health purposes, it should only be used for public health purposes.”

At present, there is no single official plan for the reopening of the United States, where the constitutional system gives states the responsibility for maintaining public safety and where deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase sharply.

Scientists believe that the hundreds of thousands of people who have already recovered from the virus around the world are likely to have some immunity from future infection, but they are not sure for how long. To ensure that new cases do not exceed the capacity of hospitals, any plan to ease blockages will include provisions for monitoring infections.

“The virus will not go away – if we all come by a certain date, it will spread again,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, infectious disease specialist and former director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It means we have to think carefully about how and when we get out.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s foremost expert on the disease, said the administration had considered issuing immunity certificates to people whose blood tests revealed they had developed antibodies to the virus, among other possible plans. However, they did not conclude that this approach would be effective, Told The Associated Press Tuesday.

“I know people are anxious to say,” Well, we will give you a passport that says you are HIV positive, you can go to work and you are protected. “The worst possibility that would happen if we” we are really wrong about this “and these people are infected.

CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS MAY BE CONTAGIOUS 2 TO 3 DAYS BEFORE SYMPTOMS SHOW, RESEARCH WARNS

Meanwhile, Massachusetts public health agencies in the city of San Francisco have hired a wave of people to lead “contact tracing” teams. Their mission is to identify anyone who has recently been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and then to encourage those people to get tested and possibly isolate themselves. These meetings can be tricky and require training and support to be successful.

Tech giants Apple and Google, who are working together to create smartphone technology that warns users if they share a park bench or grocery aisle with a stranger later found to be infected with the virus, aim to adopt the tracing approach on a new scale.

Unlike the more invasive location methods attempted by some governments, the Apple-Google approach uses Bluetooth beacons to detect physical proximity and encrypted keys to maintain user anonymity. Companies say they only build software for public health services, if they are not made mandatory.

In addition to developing the technology, experts warn that the implications of deploying such devices must be carefully considered. Who will collect and verify the data? How long will it last? Will enough people use a voluntary application for it to be useful?

“We know from history that” emergency measures “too often last far beyond their original expiration date,” said Deborah Brown, principal researcher at Human Rights Watch.

CHILE COUNTS PEOPLE WHO ARE DEAD FROM CORONAVIRUS AS “RECOVERED” BECAUSE THEY CANNOT INFECT PERSON

She also noted that systems that monitor the location of cellphones or GPS data reveal more than where someone has been recently. “Your contacts and associations can be gleaned, potentially your religious or political convictions,” she said – for example, if you have visited a church or a mosque.

Susan Landau, professor of cybersecurity at Tufts University, said she doubts the effectiveness of relying on smartphone-based approaches, even though the apps are carefully designed to protect the privacy of individuals.

“My real concern about all of this is that I think it’s an oversold,” she said. “Does this reduce the spread?” I have no doubt about it. Does this allow us to eliminate social distancing? No, not as long as there is a high proportion of asymptomatic people. “

Data collection should complement, but not replace, well-managed public health interventions, said Deborah Seligsohn, a political scientist at the University of Villanova.

It’s one thing to just send out a phone alert that someone exposed to a COVID-19 package should self-isolate for 14 days. It is another thing to ask government employees to bring them groceries or other essential items to make this quarantine period possible if someone has trouble complying, she said. declared.

After the lifting of the various locks, it is not known how easily the Americans will submit to follow-up efforts.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Cameron Karosis changed his mind by contracting the virus, but many others are still struggling with the prospect of how far they would be willing to go.

“Personally, I wouldn’t be happy to be forced to download an app, mainly because I don’t like the idea that Silicon Valley knows more about me than they already do,” said Maura Cunningham, writer in Ann Arbor, Michigan. . “But I would probably give in to that fairly quickly if it became a general prerequisite for returning to normal activity at some point in the future. I would certainly resist a blood test – it seems too intrusive. “