Do you work at home during a coronavirus epidemic? Tips to stay productive

Thousands of employees across the United States have been tasked with telecommuting or work remotely like the number of coronavirus cases across the country close to 1000. However, those accustomed to their daily routine in an office may feel discouraged by the change and, therefore, find it difficult to stay focused.

There are several things you can do to stay productive, including setting limits, especially if there are others at home during your work hours. Creating a daily to-do list can also help you stay on track and make sure you stay productive.

“It’s imperative to make a daily to-do list to stay productive while working remotely,” said Paula Rizzo, Emmy-award winning TV producer, media trainer and author of “Listful Living” told Fox News. “Distractions happen especially if you’re not in your usual environment, so you need a roadmap to keep you on track. Make sure you include only the items you have time for and the resources to do that day. That should be a very actionable list. “

Rizzo said it is also important to consider the times of the day when you are most productive, and if your employer allows, aim to accomplish the main tasks during this period.

“Prepare for success before you get started,” she said. “If you know you might be distracted, put on earphones so you can drown out the noise around you.”

Rizzo also recommends trying the Pomodoro technique, in which you work for 25 minutes, then take a break to see what you can accomplish. According to Rizzo, if you’re distracted, you’re supposed to stop the stopwatch.

Health officials have also urged people, especially those considered to be at high risk for COVID-19, to practice social distancing, which may mean an increase in the number of videoconferences held as opposed to face-to-face meetings. Rizzo said there are several steps you can take to ensure that these meetings are as effective as they would be if they were to be conducted in person.

“First, always take notes of what you want to articulate and turn them into strengths,” said Rizzo. “The average attention span is about eight seconds, so you have to keep your thoughts clear and concise.”

She also advises her media training clients to voice your views instead of starting with a long rant, and if there is time at the end, you can go back and include more information. .

“Also, if you say too many filler words like” uh “or” like “a lot, it could cause your colleagues or clients to separate,” she says. “Instead, just breathe when you notice yourself saying those words and stop talking. You don’t have to fill in every second of words. “

Rizzo also said that it is important to look at the camera and choose a quiet location with a window in front of you rather than behind you so as not to overexpose the shot and to test the technology beforehand so as not to be caught in the dark. devoid once. the call begins.

“It can be difficult when you’re not in the same room as someone to let your energy go, but it’s important to meet passionate and interested people in virtual meetings,” she said. “Put both feet on the floor, sit in your seat and engage with the computer or the camera. Treat him as if he were a person because, after all, there is someone on the other end who is happy to hear from you. “

