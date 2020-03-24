Doc warning for DIY coronavirus remedies: “Seriously, don’t do it”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Reports of serious injuries and even death have started to surface as people raided their cupboards in search of dangerous ingredients to make homemade products anti-coronavirus “remedies.”

In Arizona, man died and wife landed in critical condition after the couple allegedly drank an aquarium cleaner, believing they were ingesting the same antimalarial drug currently touted by authorities as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Chloroquine, also known as chloroquine phosphateis an antimalarial drug available in the United States only by prescription and sold in tablet form under the brand name Aralen, as well as a generic drug. President Trump has presented the drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19, and New York has begun clinical trials in critically ill patients. But there are major differences between the antimalarial drug and the liquid the couple in Arizona allegedly ingested.

“Drug production is highly regulated – for both purity and focus,” Dr Shannon Sovndal, a doctor of emergency medicine and EMS, told Fox News. “Over the counter products do not follow the same guidelines. Dosage is essential, both for its therapeutic effect and for its potentially dangerous side effects.”

Following the couple’s misstep, Banner health in Arizona, stressed that people should not rush to find chloroquine in household products in order to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Dr. Daniel Books, medical director of poison and drug information for Banner, said it could flood already overwhelmed hospital systems and endanger personal health.

Sovndal had a similar message.

“Seriously, don’t do it,” he said. “We have limited data on the effectiveness of the drug prescribed. So we don’t know how well it works. There is a risk in taking each drug and we first want to do no harm We must be assured that the benefit outweighs the risk. You open up a whole new dimension of risk when you try to find special ingredients in over the counter products. “

Taking any substance without consulting a doctor could cause serious complications for your health, said Sovndal.

“Allergic reactions can occur,” he said. “They can be deadly. In addition, adding drugs can affect the effectiveness and metabolism of other drugs that may be prescribed for you. “

Rather than concocting potentially dangerous solutions in your kitchen, Sovndal advised to follow public health officials’ guidelines on social distancing and said that getting enough sleep, eating well, avoiding stress and washing your hands often would help ward off infections more than what you conjure up from your pantry.

“Do-it-yourself remedies rarely offer real benefits, but they can do real damage,” he said. “Look no further than the couple who ingested an aquarium cleaner for the” chloroquine “it contained.”