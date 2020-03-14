Doctor’s advice for a successful coronavirus self-quarantine

Being “aware” is the key to living successfully under coronavirus self-quarantine in a shared space, said Dr. Roshini Rajapaksa, associate professor at NYU Langone Health, on Saturday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” she offered advice to people who have been with someone who has subsequently tested positive or who has recently traveled to one of the world’s danger zones.

“They want to be careful at home and maybe wait a few weeks before they really spend time with loved ones, even at home,” said Rajapaksa, also known as “Dr. Raj”. “And it’s not always easy. But, # 1: Try to isolate yourself … in a room.”

“Of course, this is not possible for many people. So what are you doing?” she says. “Well, you want to make sure that you wipe all of these shared surfaces. … So a disinfectant spray with bleach, using the wipes and, of course, you want to wash your hands every time you touch something. “

Rajapaksa also advised to use a handkerchief to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and to immediately throw it in a stuffed bin that is emptied frequently.

In addition, she said that healthy people should prepare meal.

“And then there are things that people don’t often think of as touching that can be shared,” she said. “Sure, we know you’re not going to share a toothbrush. But what about the toothpaste itself?”

Rajapaksa said that makeup – especially liquid makeup – and contact lenses are also products to avoid. “It also encourages people to touch each other’s eyes, which we don’t want you to do right now,” she said.

“And really make sure that you are aware of how you interact with others. Try to stay about six feet from other people at home,” she warned.

What if someone comes to the door?

“In this one-minute interaction, … try to keep your distance. It is very unlikely that anything will happen there,” she told the hosts of “Fox & Friends”. “Really, you want to avoid prolonged face-to-face contact, and it takes a little longer than about a minute.”