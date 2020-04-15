Doctors are optimistic about coronavirus plasma transfusion therapy

Get the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Doctors seeking relief for their COVID-19 patients turn to convalescent plasma transfusions using antibodies from recovered coronavirus cases.

AdventHealth in Orlando, Florida has partnered with OneBlood for a plasma donation program led by Dr. Juliana Gaitan. The plasma from the recovered COVID-19 cases is transfused to seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hope that the antibodies will help the patient to fight or neutralize the disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) facilitates access to COVID-19 convalescent plasma for use in patients with serious or life-threatening infections, according to an AdventHealth press release.

Gaitan said the hospital was among the first in the country to start offering this therapy.

Critical care specialist and pulmonologist at AdventHealth Dr. Eduardo Oliveira said the approach has had “some success” in COVID-19 patients in China.

Oliveira said the team was cleared to continue the approach early last week. To date, five AdventHealth patients have received plasma donations, most of which have come from family members.

“We are optimistic about this, some of our patients are doing slightly better,” Oliveira told Fox News. “We cannot say for sure whether it is the plasma that works, but it is encouraging that none of them deteriorate or behave differently with other complications that could arise from the plasma used as reactions allergic. “

Donations of plasma come through a slow trickle, possibly due to the program’s lack of awareness, said Oliveira.

Donating blood plasma requires a longer process, but similar to that of blood. Oliveira said future plasma donors will need to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, and blood tests will be checked. To donate plasma, recovered patients must be free for at least 15 days to experience symptoms.

“Yes [recovered COVID-19 patients] finding the gift in their hearts would not only be potentially very good for our patients if it turned out to be true and effective, but would also be good for science and to advance our understanding of how we treat the best COVID-19 patients and how we help people not only now but also in the future, “said Oliveira.

Those interested in making a donation can find more information here.

“We really depend on the community for their support,” said Gaitan. “As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, we anticipate high demand for this potentially life-saving treatment.”