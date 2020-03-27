Doctors face penalties for prescribing unproven COVID-19 drugs to friends and family, regulators warn

Medical regulators in Canada suspect that some doctors have stored drugs that are being tested as potential treatments for COVID-19 and are now warning them that they can be penalized if they prescribe the drugs themselves or their friends and family.

The drugs in question – hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin – are part of a number of drugs being studied as part of a global effort to combat COVID-19. So far, experts say there is little evidence of their effectiveness in treating the disease.

Hydroxychloroquine is currently used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, while azithromycin is an antibiotic for infections caused by several diseases, including pneumonia.

US President Donald Trump portrayed drugs as potential “game changers” in a tweet last weekend.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & amp; AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, has a real chance of being one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine. FDA has moved mountains – Thank you! I hope they both do (H works best with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents) ….. & mdash;@realDonaldTrump

Since then, the experimental combination of the two drugs has been widely discussed and debated online.

Increase in prescriptions

As a result, several regulators in Canada have reported a dramatic increase in prescriptions, including another malaria drug, chloroquine.

“Globally, reports indicate that doctors are prescribing chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to otherwise healthy patients to prevent COVID-19,” says published Canadian Pharmacists Association directive on Monday.

“This practice threatens the Canadian supply of these drugs and will prevent their use in the sickest patients, the benefits of which may outweigh the risks associated with these drugs.”

An employee checks the production of chloroquine phosphate at a pharmaceutical factory in east China’s Jiangsu Province in February. The drug, which treats malaria, has shown some effectiveness against pneumonia associated with COVID-19 in early research, but more studies are needed, experts say. (Barcroft Media / Getty Images)

Regulators in the country are also reporting an increase in drug orders from doctors who classify it as “office use”. As a rule, these requests come from doctors who wish to keep a reserve for future use.

They could be used off-label to treat patients, but there is concern that these prescriptions may also be used by doctors to treat themselves, or their friends and family who are concerned about COVID-19.

“At a time when resources are in danger of becoming scarce, actions like [stockpiling and treating friends and family] radically deviating from the fundamental values ​​of medical professionalism, may contravene [policies] and undermine public confidence in the profession at a time when it is most vulnerable, “said the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in a recent advisory to physicians.

“We wanted to act quickly”

The college says any complaints about doctors prescribing friends and family will be investigated. The potential consequences range from the provision of advice to the doctor to the referral to the discipline committee.

“We heard a suggestion that this was happening. We thought it was important to fix it given the gravity of the situation,” said university spokesman Shae Greenfield.

“We wanted to act quickly.”

A statement from British Columbia medical regulators issued Thursday issued similar warnings.

“More and more British Columbians will be infected and, tragically, others could die from this virus,” said a joint statement from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, the College of Pharmacists and the College of Nursing. Professionals.

“This means that the well-intentioned pressure from patients, healthcare colleagues and even friends and family to help access these drugs will undoubtedly increase.”

Except in the case of a clinical trial, the declaration tells doctors and pharmacists not to provide the medicines as treatment for COVID-19.

Giontsis confirms that he saw a first wave of orders for azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine, including certain requests from doctors labeled “for office use”. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Jim Giontsis, co-owner of Moss Park PharmaChoice in Toronto, confirms that he has seen a first wave of drug orders, including some “for office use” requests.

“When [doctors] ordering for the office could be for their patients, their staff or for personal use, “he said.

“We have to limit this now. We have a limited supply now. We have to be very careful now to try to be fair with everyone.”

“Very serious shortage”

The increased demand has already resulted in shortages of patients needing drugs to treat other illnesses.

A joint directive from Ontario medical regulators released on Monday says they are now facing a “very serious shortage” of hydroxychloroquine.

“This presents very serious challenges for the long-term continuity of care for patients with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus,” says the directive from the Ontario Pharmacists Association, the Medical Association and the Association. registered nurses.

The release also says there is “a serious lack of evidence” for the use of the investigational drug to treat COVID-19 and warns of potential side effects, which may include heart damage.

“Our patients expect us to protect them to the best of our ability, and with all of the health professions combined, we will ensure that our patients are well cared for and that their confidence in us – and in the drug supply – be well founded. “

