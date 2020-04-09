Doctors investigate rare symptoms of COVID-19 to quickly move from anecdotes to science

Dry cough, fever and difficulty breathing are the most common symptoms of COVID-19, but specialists are starting to learn more about less common potential symptoms such as loss of smell, disorientation and even seizures .

Some doctors are trying to understand the extent of these symptoms to help diagnose patients.

Dr. Sherry Chou, Canadian neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh Faculty of Medicine, trained in critical care and stroke, said it was important to know if a small portion of COVID-19 patients had neurological symptoms rather than fever or cough.

“We need to understand this as quickly as possible because we need to know how to screen these patients for COVID-19,” said Chou.

Effective screening is an important way to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 420 Canadians.

Patients with neurological symptoms would also need different treatment than those with respiratory symptoms, said Chou.

What a team of specialists is looking for

To find out more, Chou heads a team of investigators from Neurocritical care society, an international organization of Chicago-based healthcare providers whose goal is to improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening brain and spinal cord injury.

Experts warn that the research is at an early hypothetical stage and they still need to know precisely how the pandemic virus affects the neurological system, or whether, for example, such symptoms simply result from low oxygen levels in the blood.

PSA: Lots of people following my essay https://t.co/sxoEBT823N in the @Atlantic yesterday asked me to record my # COVID19 cough so they can identify it in their own households. At the end of a coughing fit this morning, I remembered and had to. It’s dry. Hit the whole body. pic.twitter.com/94PTJvk6Sv & mdash;@dcopaken

Deborah Copaken, author in New York, has been sick with COVID-19 since March 18. Its main symptom is not being able to breathe deeply. She said that she was exhausted and that she was prescribed a nebulizer and an inhaler to help her breathe.

Then, on March 23, Copaken decided to reorganize its spice rack.

“I started to remove the spices from their old containers and put them in new containers and realized that I had to label the containers quickly because I didn’t smell anything,” Copaken said in an interview. “I couldn’t tell the difference between, say, basil and Provence herbs. All green spices smell the same.”

Her husband and youngest son were also infected. Their symptoms were a little different.

Copaken said that her husband endured three days of intense fever and was unable to get out of bed. He also suffered from diarrhea – another of the less common symptoms that caught the researchers’ attention.

Her 13-year-old son lost his sense of taste and smell and ate less than normal for a few days, but was fine, she said.

WATCH | BEFORE CHRIST. patient with COVID-19 describes her respiratory disorders:

BEFORE CHRIST. resident of Erin Leigh, 38, is recovering from the new coronavirus in the hospital. She told CBC News that she had never suffered from a disease like COVID-19. 7:00 a.m.

In another case, Kym Murphy of New Brunswick suffered from painful headaches and fatigue.

“I was shocked that she returned positive,” said Murphy of her COVID-19 test in Saint John. “I didn’t have a fever. I didn’t have shortness of breath. I didn’t have a cough, but I just felt that something was wrong.”

In Italy, where there have been over 135,000 cases, doctors have set up separate units to treat patients with COVID-19 who also have neurological symptoms that resemble a type of encephalitis, which is a inflammation of the brain which is more common as rare complication flu or the flu in children.

Encephalitis can have many underlying causes such as viral or bacterial infections.

Chou warned that it is too early to comment on what neurologists see with COVID-19 because the numbers are so small.

Computed tomography for stroke

Dr. Erin O’Connor is an emergency room physician at the Toronto General Hospital, where she reported seeing suspected COVID-19 patients who experience respiratory symptoms as well as nausea and other stomach upset and difficulty with their sense of smell and taste.

WATCH | An Ontario man describes his hospitalization and recovery:

The sight of his wife after his hospital experience gave René Segura “more spark to keep going”. 3:55

“It seems more like a loss of smell without having a runny nose and a stuffy nose at the same time,” said O’Connor.

She said there were anecdotes circulating in the medical community about how stroke-like symptoms could also be an indication for COVID-19.

“All of our patients with stroke symptoms are tested and we actually … do CT scans on their chest as well to look for signs of COVID infections,” said O’Connor.

United States. Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention lists the emergency warning signs associated with serious COVID-19 cases that require immediate medical attention. They include:

The agency has warned that the list is not exhaustive, and people are advised to consult a health care provider for any other serious or concerning symptoms.