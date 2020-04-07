Doctors rush to develop coronavirus drugs, speeding up barriers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In a race against the clock, American medicine is throwing away the rulebook, skipping peer-reviewed journals and clinical protocols to speed up research against COVID-19.

“The normal process of drug development is very long,” said Dr. Arun Sanyal, one of the National Institutes of Health [NIH] chief of study at Virginia Commonwealth University. “But given the urgency of the situation, it’s also amazing how things have aligned and how quickly things are moving.”

Universities and private laboratories in the United States have examined the safety and efficacy of several drugs and therapies in record time.

“I am donating plasma here to help other patients with critical needs,” said Jason Garcia, a 36-year-old aerospace engineer, a COVID-19 survivor. Doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, California, last week injected plasma into a patient with the virus. The beneficiary showed improvement on Sunday, but experts said “convalescent plasma” therapy should be tested further.

“I think it looks very promising,” said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. “It has to be studied like other things, but as I said before, it gives hope. We don’t want to give false hope, but certainly hope.”

Nearby, UC Irvine is trying to fill this gap. Dr. Phil Felgner worked on a study to help determine which survivors’ blood offered the antibodies most effective in generating a robust immune response in victims.

“Simply having an antibody response is not really enough because some people will still not be protected from future exposure,” said Felgner, director of the UCI’s Research and Development Center for Vaccines.

Aware that researchers around the world have been working on the same issue, Felgner said his department collects data one day and publishes it the next day so everyone can share it. The Food and Drug Administration [FDA] worked on a variant of the treatment called hyperimmune globulin, in which doctors could pool the plasma of several convalescent patients, manufacture it and scale it to act as a therapeutic for victims or a prophylactic for workers health.

Another study, underway in 75 American universities, involved Remdesivir, which the World Health Organization [WHO] called “promising”. Doctors inject the drug into hundreds of patients, an equal number receiving a placebo. Patients are chosen at random, but as an “adaptive” study, researchers were free to improvise if a specific protocol was to promise. Remdesivir has shown promise in the fight against SARS and Ebola.

“It basically attacks the viral genome and kills it,” said UCI researcher Dr. Alpesh Amin. “So we want to be able to prove whether the drug works or not. There has been anecdotal experience on the use of the drug, but we don’t have solid data to prove its effectiveness.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

UCLA also participated in the study.

“Usually, these multi-center studies take months to be operational, and this was done with incredible speed due to the urgency of the situation,” said coordinator, Dr. Otto Yang. “Time will tell, but hopefully within a few months we will start to have good answers.”

Other doctors don’t wait and many experiment for themselves, based on word of mouth and success elsewhere. A debate has raged over the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. President Trump has promoted its use, but Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said there was no clinical evidence of its effectiveness. However, doctors in New York State use it to treat COVID-19 patients – much like health care giant Kaiser Permanente in California.

Meanwhile, in a small hospital in southern Indiana, doctors reported some success. Among them: Dr. Thomas Brown.

“When we started the drug, there were only a few days left, probably a day or two before I noticed a difference. My partner, too, said it was about a day or two and he noticed a difference “said Brown, a 25-bed obstetrician practitioner at Margaret Mary Health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Batesville, Indiana hospital is considered to be the hardest hit rural hospital in the Midwest. The city’s two largest employers specialized in hospital beds and coffins, and as the state considered the two essential industries, workers spread the virus.

Brown said experts from the University of Cincinnati told him that hydroxychloroquine had “handcuffed” the virus, preventing it from entering the cell completely.