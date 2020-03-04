DOD linguist accused of providing confidential information to Lebanese citizens associated with Hezbollah: DOJ

Linguists working for Pentagon He was arrested last week on suspicion of providing confidential information, including details of US intelligence agencies, to Lebanese citizens associated with Hezbollah. U.S. Department of State As a terrorist organization.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, with government top secret clearance, was arrested Thursday for unidentified U.S. military facilities overseas and spy allegations at the Department of Justice. Announced on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutor accused Thompson Rochester, Minnesota. Take over information assets and information that has compromised U.S. military personnel.

The prosecutor, during the six weeks starting late December, U.S. air strike Thompson, targeting Iranian support units in Iran, has repeatedly accessed numerous files containing the names of human assets, photographs, and information provided by these sources to the US government.

Prosecutors stated that when authorities searched her quarters, she found an Arabic handwritten note with information about the DOD computer system and warnings about the DOD target under the mattress.

Prosecutors said they had given information in notes to conspirators who worked for the Lebanese government. Hezbollah.

“The actions filed in this complaint are a serious threat to national security, endanger our lives, and betray our troops,” said United States Attorney Timothy J. Sea of ​​the District of Columbia. Said. “The allegations filed today should serve as a warning to anyone considering disclosing confidential defense information to terrorist organizations.”

Thompson had scheduled his first appearance in court late Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.