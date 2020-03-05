Does bread keep falling from chicken? What you are doing wrong is

Breaded chicken is one of the easiest dinners to throw together with a pinch. It’s fast, full, tasty and perfect for salads and pasta dishes.

Making breaded chicken is easy, but it can be difficult to perfect the technique first. The crumbs have fallen from the chicken, leaving half of the crunchiness right from the start. So how do you fix it?

Whether you’re using beer butter or using the classic three-stage system (eggs, flour, and breadcrumbs), learn how to avoid the 5 biggest mistakes home cooks make when making bread To do. Neighbors.

1. Does not start drying

The first steps to breading chicken are very important. Before starting the chicken process, make sure the chicken is completely dry. Using a paper towel, dab the meat on all sides. Excessive moisture means that the flour is soaked in the water and does not adhere properly to the chicken.

2. Do not shake off the flour

Be sure to shake off any excess flour from the chicken. The extra flour creates a coating that prevents the mixture of eggs from latching into the chicken, and ultimately prevents the crumbs from sticking properly. For crisp and flavorful chicken, remove any excess flour before proceeding.

3.Skim bread crumbs

A thorough coating gives your chicken the crunch you crave. Regardless of the type of bread crumb used, it coats the meat evenly and completely on all sides.

4. Forget the last putt

Once the meat has been covered with breadcrumbs, tap lightly on all sides so that all parts adhere to the egg layer. Tap the breadcrumbs before cooking as well coated chicken is the key to a crisp cutlet.

5. Frustrated

For frying pans, heat the oil in a Dutch oven or cast iron frying pan. After the chickens are completely coated with the crumbs, they are placed in hot oil, leaving plenty of space between them. The more you touch the chicken with the tongs, the more likely the crumbs will fall. The key here is patience. As soon as a golden rim appears on the side of the chicken that is still dipped in oil, invert it. Be careful not to touch or turn the chicken. Mistakes made during frying.

The same is true for baking cutlets. Give space, turn it over, then let go. Also, if the cutlets are touching each other, the crumbs will easily peel off. These steps ensure that the crumbs are on the chicken.