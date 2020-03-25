Does the economy need a helicopter rescue to escape the COVID-19 disaster ?: Don Pittis

As the Canadian government and the US central bank say they will everything that’s necessary To get their economy back on track, some experts recommend a long-discussed weapon.

Known as helicopter money, the concept was proposed as a brainstorming experiment by American economist Milton Friedman, Nobel Prize winner, as an alternative to borrowing and spending by governments to stimulate the economy.

With growing fears of a wider economic collapse caused by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economists are suddenly considering the helicopter option, although the subject remains controversial.

One of the many controversies relates to the exact definition of helicopter money and what it is not.

No real helicopter needed

Although no real helicopter is used in the process, most economists agree that it involves the distribution of money into the economy in a way that increases the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

“Now suppose a helicopter someday flies over this community and drops $ 1,000 in additional bills from the sky, which of course are hastily collected by community members,” said Friedman. famous proposed .

Friedman, who died in 2006, was one of the founders of the Chicago School of Economics, which tended to oppose government involvement in the economy.

Usually described as a monetarist because of his belief in monetary policy as a means of adjusting or fine-tuning the economy, Friedman was part of the small government movement which began to mature following his influential article in 1969. In general, Friedman opposed the tax expenditures supported by Keynesians , who believe that governments should borrow money and spend it on everything from roads to schools to boost economic growth.

Deflation fighter

In the original form of the helicopter theory, Friedman viewed this distribution of liquidity in the economy as something to use when interest rates were as low as possible and the economy refused to respond to others types of monetary stimulants. He saw it as a one-off measure to bring inflation back to a healthy level.

As described by Friedman, helicopter money was exclusively a monetary tool used by central banks, which can create money out of thin air, just as they do with money used to buy bonds in quantitative easing . Often called “money printing, “this is the process of creating new monetary units, as the Fed promised to do yesterday, and using them to buy existing bonds, thereby injecting liquidity into the economy.

“When the economic community talks about helicopter money, what they really mean, in the end, the Bank of Canada could print money and just send it to Canadians,” said Craig Alexander, chief economist of Deloitte Canada, in an interview. last week.

But he says now is not the time for this inflationary surge.

“You could start considering distributing money from the central bank to households if there was deflation, but that is not where we are in terms of risk yet,” he said. .

In the slippery world of economic theory, the definition of helicopter money as only a tool for generating inflation has stretched beyond what Friedman proposed.

No doubt he turns around in his grave every time someone uses the term modern monetary theory, or MMT , the idea that helicopter money could be used in place of tax expenditures to redistribute wealth and even pay for policies like the one proposed Green New Deal in the USA.

While many economists would oppose a broader use of the term, sources as credible as the Financial Times and the Bank of Canada suggest that it has become more inclusive.

The history of FT with the title, The White House warms up in the United States with helicopter money Underlines the Trump administration is seriously considering distributing money to all Americans who would increase the national debt.

“We plan to send checks to the Americans immediately,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week. “The Americans need cash now, and the President wants cash now – and I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

You are the guinea pig

Bank of Canada economists bridge the gap between Monetarist and Keynesian perspectives with a new report released last month titled: The power of helicopter money revisited: a new Keynesian perspective .

A quick glance at the Bank of Canada document, in addition to showing that the economy is a language very different from the one that most of us use, reveals how much the results of injections of this type remain theoretical.

As University of Ottawa professor Jacqueline Best told me last week, half jokingly, it’s a great experience. But, she says, no matter how it is done, there can be a qualitative difference between distributing money to ordinary people or pouring it into bond markets with quantitative easing, where only large corporations can use it .

But among those who would like the idea of ​​helicopter money, there is one consideration that central bank theorists and politicians must now think about.

While most agree, opening the spending taps immediately is key to fighting COVID-19, getting people to the point and keeping the economy from collapsing, the real need money for helicopters could come later.

With so many closed economies and so many laid off and insecure people, until everyone can get out of their homes and get back to normal life, a new flow of money may not have the desired effect a new wave of stimulating discretionary spending.