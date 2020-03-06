Dogs positive for coronavirus. Do I need to quarantine my pet?

News that a coronavirus-positive dog in Hong Kong is likely to have sounded a bell this week among its owners. Although it has not been shown that the virus can spread from dogs to humans, some experts say that quarantine may be needed among pets of owners infected with the virus.

Hong Kong officials collected samples from dogs from patients with COVID-19 on February 26, and found “low levels” of coronavirus in their nose and mouth the next day.

If you have a dog, cat, or ferret and are segregating at home, these animals must be segregated at home. -Prof. J. Scott Weez, University of Guelph Ontario Veterinary University

Follow-up tests determined the dog to be “weakly positive” for the virus. Next, international experts World Animal Health Organization (OIE) The dogs concluded that they had some degree of infection that appeared to be caused by human-to-animal transmission.

“I think the level of infection in this dog is low,” said Thomas Sitt, deputy director of the Hong Kong Office of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (AFCD) Thursday.

“According to experts, humans are more likely to have infected dogs …. Animals can infect humans, [it’s] vice versa. “

The 17-year-old pomeranian dog is reportedly quarantined in Hong Kong under close surveillance but has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 disease.

How was the dog infected?

J. Scott Weez, a professor at the University of Ontario Veterinary Medicine at the University of Guelph, who is studying diseases passing between animals and humans, said that dogs were initially thought to have been infected by contamination from close contact with their owners.

“The fact that they were positive two days later and they didn’t call them” weak positives “a second time suggests that they were more true positives than the dogs that were actually infected.” He said.

“While dogs are clinically normal and good for dogs, [shows] Why you need to sort this out. “

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, said finding animals that could be “temporary hosts” in the event of an infectious disease was not uncommon and carried the disease without dissemination.

He stated that similar problems were seen in the SARS epidemic in 2003 and the ongoing MERS epidemic in the Middle East.

“This dog is a victim …” he said. “We need to clarify what parts the animal plays as it spreads further, but it is unclear.”

A dog with a face mask is seen on March 2 in Shanghai. (Ally Song / Reuters)

Dr. William Kalesh, Executive Vice President of the EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based veterinarian, and working with the OIE in this case, said other animals could carry the virus.

At least two cats turned out to be carriers of SARS After occurring in a Hong Kong apartment during the 2003 epidemic.

“They were SARS-positive because they lived with so many infected people,” he said.

“But they did not transmit the disease to anyone. There was no evidence that they had spread the disease.”

Can dogs infect humans and other pets?

Dogs will be tested repeatedly over the next few days, and Hong Kong officials say they will only be released if the test is negative. It is reported that genetic tests are also being conducted To determine if a coronavirus collected from a dog has mutated after infection.

“There is not enough data to hold 100. [per cent] Please tell us if you can get another dog, “Sitt said.

“But if the dog’s owner is positive, we recommend that you take precautions to prevent forward transmission.”

A dog with a mask is seen on February 16 in Shanghai. (Ally Song / Reuters)

In a statement, the World Small Animal Veterinary Association found in tests a small amount of COVID-19, but indicated whether infectious “intact virions” or non-transmissible fragments of genetic material were present. Said not.

“ The same may apply to our animals, as there are different types of people who are likely to show clinical illness, ” said Jason, a veterinary epidemiologist and assistant professor at the university’s Atlantic Veterinary College. Dr. Stall said of PEI

“I need more information, and I think the fact that Hong Kong has started this will help overall. [for] Understand what the real risks are. “

Should pets of COVID-19 patients be quarantined?

One of the scenarios that needs to be ruled out, Weese says, is that animals are “fully healthy” and show no signs of infection, but can shed the virus.

“So I’m worried that if they can’t get infected, they can track it,” he said.

“So if you have dogs, cats and ferrets and keep them at home, you want them to know that they should be kept at home.”

Hong Kong’s AFCD says “ highly recommended ” to isolate dogs and cats in COVID-19 patients’ homes as a precautionary measure, but states that the World Health Organization is closely monitoring the situation I am.

“We know this one animal is positive and knows it’s working,” said a news conference on Thursday, said Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, a WHO infectious disease epidemiologist.

“I don’t think this is a major factor in transmission, but it’s just one example of this, so it deserves more research, of course.”

Do Canadian Pet Owners Worry?

The Canadian Public Health Service said there is no evidence at this time to suggest that animals native to Canada (wild, livestock, pets) carry the virus that causes COVID-19, and that Canadian animals are A virus that does not pose a risk of infection.

Until the details are known, the patient will be infected with COVID-19 and patients with pets or other animals,