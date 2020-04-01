DOJ FISA report contradicts claims by Dems, media that surveillance rules have been strictly followed

New results by the Inspector General of the Department of Justice that the FBI has repeatedly violated surveillance rules contrasted sharply with the years of assurance from the best Democrats and media commentators that the office scrupulously managed the mandates of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) – and prompted Republican lawmakers to warn that the FBI apparently believes ” carte blanche to systematically erode American freedoms “without proper justification. “

The DOJ watchdog identified critical errors in each FBI wiretapping application it audited as part of the fallout from the severely defective Investigation of former Trump adviser Carter Page, who was watched in part because of a widely discredited case funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). An FBI lawyer in this case, even falsified a CIA email submitted to the FISA court to publicize Page’s communications with the evil Russians, noted the DOJ Inspector General; and the DOJ has concluded that Page’s mandate was legally inappropriate.

But, the new DOJ assessment indicated that the FISA problems were systemic in the office and exceeded the Page probe. In four of the 29 cases examined by the DOJ’s Inspector General, the FBI had no so-called “Woods file”, referring to documents demonstrating that it independently corroborated key facts in its requests for a surveillance warrant. In three of these requests, the FBI was unable to confirm that Woods’ documentation never existed.

The remaining 25 requests contained an average of 20 claims that were not properly supported by Woods materials; one request contained 65 unsubstantiated requests. The review has included the work of eight field offices in the past five years in several cases.

“As a result of our audit work to date and as described below, we are not convinced that the FBI has performed its Woods procedures in accordance with FBI policy,” wrote DOJ IG in a note today to the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray.

THE FISA TRIBUNAL CLASSES THE FBI … BUT LEAVES A LITTLE-KNOWN AGENT JOE PIENTKA, NOW ROOTED FROM THE FBI SITE

The reaction on Capitol Hill, where Wray has already promised office-wide reforms, was scathing.

“If the FBI is going to seek a secret authority to infringe on the civil liberties of an American citizen, it must at least show its work,” said Senate finance committee chairman Chuck Grassley of R-Iowa on Tuesday. “The FBI rules require that FISA applications be” scrupulously precise “and supported by vouchers to prove their accuracy. But we know this was not the case when the FBI sought and obtained permission to spy Carter Page. “

Grassley added: “Based on the Inspector General’s audit, the defective Page case appears to be the tip of the iceberg. Not a single request in the past five years reviewed by the Inspector General was to The height. It is alarming and unacceptable. The Inspector The general’s decision to bring these failings to the attention of the director before the end of his audit underscores the seriousness of these findings. “

“It’s not easy to get a FISA warrant: I was an FBI agent and I should know“read a 2017 article by former FBI special agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, who has spent most of her career as an admissions administrator. It is unclear whether Rangappa has already processed a FISA request.

In the play, Rangappa credibly claimed that FISA’s requests, after a thorough preliminary examination, went “to the Department of Justice where lawyers from the National Security Division reviewed the request to verify all statements made therein. Michael J. Woods, the FBI special agent’s attorney who developed this approval layer, the DOJ verifies the accuracy of each fact stated in the request. “

FISA COURT BLOCKS FBI OFFICERS LINKED TO PAGE PROBE SEARCHING FOR EARPHONES;

Rangappa, who repeated the same message several times on the air, was not the only one in the media to support the FISA process. A full review by the Washington Post, Erik Wemple pointed out how Natasha Bertrand, a journalist at Politico for national security, launched her career in part thanks to reports which were ultimately denied on the Steele dossier.

Bertrand, who told MSNBC that obtaining a FISA warrant was “extremely difficult,” even once said that DOJ investigators found the author of the file, Christopher Steele, credible.

“The interview was controversial at first, the sources added, but the investigators finally found Steele’s testimony credible and even surprising”, Bertrand wrote. “The finding has upset some US officials interviewed for the investigation – they argue that it should not have taken a foreign national to convince the Inspector General that the FBI acted correctly in 2016.”

As noted by Wemple, however, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found many problems with the FBI’s dependence on Steele, including his inability to alert the FISA court of a series of apparent problems with his credibility.

THE WOMAN OF STRZOK FOUND THE PROOF OF HIS BUSINESS WITH LISA PAGE … AND ‘PARANOID’ NEW YORK AGENT FINDED STRZOK WAS APPARENTLY SLOW ON THE MARKET WEINER LAPTOP REVIEW

However, for several years, Democrats and other analysts from The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN have repeatedly stated that the main demands of the Clinton-funded anti-Trump case have been substantiated and that the document is not essential to the FBI’s mandate to monitor Page. Horowitz rejected this claim, with FBI legal counsel even describing Page’s monitoring mandate as “essentially a single FISA source” entirely dependent on the file.

Among the unsubstantiated allegations on the record: former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen traveled to Prague to plot with Russian pirates; that the Trump campaign was paying pirates working at a non-existent Russian consulate in Miami; that a dreadful blackmail band from Trump existed and could be in Russian possession; and this page was bribed with a 19 percent share in a Russian company.

In 2018, Vox published a play by Zack Beauchamp titled, “The Democratic Refutation of Nunes’ Note Tears It apart.” It was a reference to the memo written by representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., And his intelligence panel, in rebuttal to representative Devin Nunes, R-Calif., And his concerns that the process of FISA was highly defective.

“The democratic representative. Adam Schiff brought receipts,” the article said with confidence. “This is a fairly thorough demolition”, Julian Sanchez, a supposed surveillance expert from the libertarian Cato Institute, wrote on Twitter.

“The key question in an application like this is not whether the source liked the target; it is whether the specific claims they make are credible,” writes Beauchamp. “And Schiff’s note points out that the FBI had independent reasons to believe that Steele’s arguments were credible.”

FISC CLAIMS FBI, SAYS “FREQUENCY” OF ERRORS AND INACCURACIES CALLS IN QUESTION OF PREVIOUS FISA MANDATE APPLICATIONS

Among these reasons, said Beauchamp, “the page had been on the office’s radar for some time – as it had been approached by Russian spies in the past as a potential asset to intelligence. According to Schiff, the FISA request from October established Page’s connections to the Kremlin “in detail.” For example, while Page was working for Trump, in July 2016 he went to Moscow to give an opening speech at a Russian university, which would certainly have raised red flags at the office. “

Since the publication of the Vox article, the DOJ Inspector General found former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith forged a CIA email to help secure Page’s tenure. Specifically, the FBI contacted the CIA and other intelligence agencies to obtain information about Page; the CIA responded in an email telling the FBI that Page had contact with the Russians from 2008 to 2013, but that this page had voluntarily reported the contacts to the CIA and served as the operational contact and informant for the CIA on Russian commercial and intelligence interests.

Clinesmith then doctored the CIA email about Page to make it appear that the agency only said that Page was not an active source, according to Horowitz. Next, the FBI included Page’s contact with the Russians in the warrant application as proof that he was a foreign “agent”, without revealing to the secret surveillance tribunal that Page was working voluntarily with the CIA regarding these contacts with foreign.

In his article Vox, Beauchamp also apologizes to the FBI for not having fully disclosed his knowledge of Steele’s apparent bias and factual problems with his file because the office noted in a footnote on its FISA page that ” FBI speculates “that Steele had been hired to find” information that could be used to discredit No. 1 candidates [Trump’s] countryside.”

This disclosure was insignificant and incomplete, alleged Nunes – and contrary to Schiff and Beaucahmp’s claims, Horowitz ultimately supported Nunes’ conclusions.

FORMER FBI LAWYER LISA PAGE PURSUES FBI AND DOJ SAYS SHE NEEDS COST OF REIMBURSED THERAPY AFTER ALLOCATING HER GOOD

The criminal investigation by US Connecticut attorney John Durham into the FBI investigation into Russia is still underway. It has emerged from the guilty plea of ​​former national security adviser Michael Flynn that FBI officials who interviewed Flynn, an anti-Trump agent Peter strzok and “SSA [Supervisory Special Agent] 1, “each have separately been involved by Horowitz in apparent misconduct and mismanagement in the Flynn case and the Carter Page case.

Strzok’s misconduct and anti-Trump bias are well documented. SSA 1 identity protected in Flynn court proceedings by court ruling, but Fox News identified the agent like Joe Pietnka, who moved last year from the Washington, D.C., area to San Francisco. Pientka briefly appeared on the FBI website as “assistant special agent in charge” of the San Francisco field office at the end of last year, according to Internet records Wayback Machine.

However, Pientka no longer appears on any FBI website after being removed shortly after Fox News identified him as an unnamed SSA in the IG report; Fox News learns that Pientka has received a promotion to a management position at the San Francisco field office. Pientka’s important role in managing the FISA page was described in the Horowitz report, and top Republican senators, including Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., asked Pientka to sit down for an interview in order to explain.

“The media of FOUR FU – ING YEARS supported expert after expert to tell us that the FISA mandates are different!” Freelance journalist Mike Cernovich wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “If you want to know why people no longer trust experts, this is your last reason.”