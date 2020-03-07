DOJ responds after judge accuses AG Bar of Müller’s report

of Ministry of Justice On Friday, a federal judge ordered an unedited version of the review, Special Advisor Robert Mullerof Russia The report made a series of claims that he was “contradictory” Expressed doubt about Attorney General William BarObjectivity.

“Just yesterday afternoon, the district court ordered a narrow legal issue of whether to consider a confidential report of a special lawyer before editing to ensure that the report was properly edited under the Freedom of Information Act. , “Said Kerry Kupeck, a DOJ spokesman. In the process of deciding to consider the unedited report, the court made a series of assertions about a public statement made by the Attorney General almost a year ago. The court’s argument was contrary to the facts. “

Judge Reggie Walton of the United States District Court ruled on Thursday that Bar’s official statement, given several days before publishing a report to Congress last year, gave him a suspension.

“The court, on the contrary, seriously questioned whether Attorney General Bar had made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse on the Mueller report, despite certain findings in the edited version of the Mueller report. Doubts, “he wrote.

Walton, a former President of George W. Bush, is co-leading with BuzzFeed News a lawsuit filed by the Washington DC nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). Both plaintiffs are seeking more access to the report.

It is not completely public.

In April Müller filed a report on President Trump’s 2016 campaign and a nearly two-year investigation into Russia’s Russian collusion. Soon, Bar released a note summarizing the findings and clearing Trump to cheating and stating that Mueller did not reach a conclusion as to whether Trump had disrupted justice.

The report also did not exonrate the investigator, saying, “If we were confident that the president was clearly not committed, we would say so.” Mueller’s team found “many links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign” but failed to prove collusion.

Muller criticized Bar in a public statement, stating that the report summary “does not fully understand the background, nature and content of the work and conclusions of the report’s head office.”

Walton has not been edited because he has Bar’s Department of Justice’s “serious concerns about objectivity” in approving edits in line with departmental rules and exemptions allowed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Said an independent review of the report was needed.

In response, the DOJ stated that the original edit was made by a department lawyer in consultation with senior members of Mueller’s team.

“The whole report has since been reviewed by professional lawyers, including various professional lawyers with expertise in the FOIA case. This process was one in which the attorney general did not play any role,” Kupec said. Was.

She said the report was reviewed by a lawyer with FOIA expertise, and the agency supported the work.

“There is no basis to doubt the work or sincerity of these career lawyers,” she added. “The department supports efforts to provide as much transparency as possible in connection with their work, the Attorney’s Statement, and the Special Advisor’s confidential reporting.”

