DOJ Responds to Uproar Over Request for “Emergency Powers” During Coronavirus

A Department of Justice The spokesperson issued a clarification overnight regarding a recent request for “emergency powers” to Congress involving prolonged pre-trial incarceration during the coronavirus crisis that caused a backlash on social networks.

DOJ said there was “confusion” after Politico and Rolling stone writes that the ministry is itself looking for new “emergency powers” that “suspend” certain criminal rights. In reality, said the spokesperson, it is the judges who would determine whether an accused could be detained longer than the normal length of time permits.

FBI RAISES EYEBROWS AFTER SAYING IT WILL NOT ACCEPT ELECTRONIC FOIA REQUESTS BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

“Conclusion: the proposed legislative text confers powers on judges. It does not confer new powers on the executive, “DOJ spokesman Kerri Kupec said Monday morning. “These provisions are intended to empower the courts to ensure the fair and efficient administration of justice.”

Reports that the Trump administration sought to infringe rights by arresting people indefinitely during the epidemic have sparked bipartisan outrage from lawmakers, including Representative Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y., Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky ., And Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, who simply tweeted “OVER MY DEAD BODY” with a link to the Politico report.

According to Kupec, this concern is unfounded. She said the proposed measures, which include the suspension of certain time limits in criminal cases, were the result of consultations with the judiciary and Congress in order to “assist federal judges to manage cases more systematically in their districts and protect the interests of justice during this national emergency. “

By suspending these limits, the accused could be kept in detention longer before trial and the limitation periods would be suspended, if a judge deemed it necessary and appropriate.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele warned that doing this “is NOT a slope we want to take,” especially with “this crew,” referring to the current GM.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kupec reiterated that the power would not belong to the DOJ himself because the decisions would be made by judges. She also noted that nothing would change unless Congress approved the measures and, if approved, would end once the emergency was over or a district chief judge determined that the conditions for do not significantly affect the operation of the courts.

Lauren Timmermann of Fox News contributed to this report.