DOJ Seeks to End Online Sale of “Miracle” Coronavirus Treatment

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Federal court ordered group to stop operating website selling “bleaching products” coronavirus treatment.”

The US District Court for the South District of Florida has issued a temporary injunction to stop the sale of an unproven and “potentially dangerous” COVID-19 treatment product.

The Department of Justice alleges that the group, Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, is selling a product called “Miracle Mineral Solution”, claiming that it will cure or prevent the coronavirus. The civil complaint alleges that the product is in fact a powerful whitening product which, according to the FDA, could cause serious damage.

AMERICAN OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE SURVEY ON WUHAN LAB’S ESCAPED CORONAVIRUS

“The Department of Justice will take swift action to protect consumers from the illegal and potentially harmful products offered to treat COVID-19,” said Deputy Attorney General Jody Hunt. “We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Food and Drug Administration to quickly shut down those who sell illegal products during this pandemic.”

The complaint alleges that the allegations relating to the illness of Mark, Joseph, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon are “not supported by any well-controlled clinical study or other credible scientific justification”.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The complaint also claims that the labeling of MMS is false and misleading and that, since the defendants make disease-related treatment claims about MMS in the absence of clinical data, the products are mislabelled.

The complaint also alleges that Mark Grenon holds the title of “archbishop” at Genesis, which is called a non-religious church, and is responsible for the operation and works in Bradenton, Florida.